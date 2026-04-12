Who is Jason Nichols? Man claiming to be Harry Dresden arrested in Fairfield after disturbing ring camera video emerges

A disturbing doorbell camera video showing a man identifying himself as “Harry Dresden” before allegedly attempting to break into a home has gone viral, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Jason Thomas Nichols in Fairfield. Ring camera footage showed a man claiming to be Harry Dresden have an outburst. (Fairfield, CA Police Department Facebook)

According to a statement released by the Fairfield Police Department, the incident took place on April 7, 2026, in the 1700 block of Burbank Court. Officers were dispatched after reports of an unknown man attempting to force entry into a residence occupied by a woman and child.

The case has drawn attention after footage from the owner's home security system circulated widely on social media, showing the suspect behaving erratically and claiming to be a fictional character.

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Who is Jason Nichols? The incident gained traction online after footage of the suspect identifying himself as “Harry Dresden,” a fictional wizard detective from The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher, made rounds on the internet.

In the books, Dresden wears a long coat. Similarly, the suspect appears in the ring camera footage wearing a long black coat.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Thomas Nichols.

Nichols is currently booked and in custody at Solano County jail.

According to the jail records, Nichols has been charged with first-degree burglary, vandalism, terrorizing, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

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