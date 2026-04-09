Why did Chamel Abdulkarim set fire to Ontario warehouse? Terrifying video shows the moment blaze started

A Kimberly-Clark warehouse employee has been arrested on arson charges after he allegedly set fire to the company’s large distribution center in Ontario early Tuesday morning. A disturbing video that is believed to show him starting the fire has also appeared online. Employee arrested after massive Kimberly-Clark warehouse fire as video surfaces online. (Unsplash/ Representational image.)

Chamel Abdulkarim who is 29 and from Highland was arrested on two felony arson charges. He is accused of setting fire to the nearly 1.2 million square foot warehouse near South Hellman Avenue and Merrill Avenue at around 12:30am

The facility serves around 50 million people and stores products like facial tissue and toilet paper. It belongs to Kimberly-Clark, the company behind brands like Huggies and Kleenex. The fire caused heavy damage, including part of the roof collapsing. The warehouse is valued at around $156 million, according to Zillow.

About 20 employees were inside the building when the fire started. Kimberly-Clark said in a statement to Bloomberg that there were no injuries. Abdulkarim was first reported missing but was later found not far from the warehouse while the fire was still burning. He is now being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

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Why did he set the fire and what the video shows Abdulkarim appeared to be deeply angry about his wages and working conditions at the Kimberly-Clark warehouse.

A video shared on an Instagram account with Chamel Abdulkarim’s name appears to show him walking through the warehouse and setting items on fire, while making angry comments about his employer, according to the New York Post.

The video shows packs of toilet paper catching fire and quickly burning with the large warehouse filled with stacks of paper products visible in the background.

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In the clip, a voice repeatedly says: "All you had to do was pay us enough to live." As the fire grows, the person filming also says: "You may not pay us enough to f***ing live, but these b***es dirt cheap," while holding a lighter. He then adds, "There goes your inventory."

At one point, a voice can be heard on a walkie-talkie saying, "we've got a fire in the warehouse" as the person continues moving and lighting more items on fire.