Fire breaks out at at Habshan gas-processing facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE authorities respond
A fire broke out at the Habshan gas-processing facility in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
A fire broke out at the Habshan gas-processing facility in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from UAE authorities.
In a post on X, officials said authorities were responding to a “fire incident” at the major gas complex but did not provide details on the cause of the blaze or whether there were any injuries.
Further information on the extent of the fire and its impact was not immediately available.
Here are top developments on the Iran-US war:
Iran's response to Trump's threats: Responding to Trump’s threats, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Qatar had conveyed Tehran’s message to the United States and regional countries, warning that if Washington attacks Iran’s power plants, “the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran's retaliatory strikes.”
Iran's Kharg Island attacked: Iran's Kharg Island was targeted with multiple strikes on Tuesday. The island sits across the Persian Gulf from US bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and contributes largely to Iran’s oil sector. Nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through it.
Iran railway movement disrupted: Railway movement in Iran’s Mashhad was halted after Israel issued a warning advising Iranians to avoid using the country’s railway network until 9 p.m. local time. In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces’ Farsi page cautioned that being near trains and railway lines “puts your lives in danger.”
Trump's ultimatum to Iran: Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends at 8 pm ET on Tuesday (5:30 am IST on Wednesday). Less than 24 hours are now remaining before the deadline ends. “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated, by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” Trump said, further issuing to threats to Iran's power plants. He has said that the attacks would be carried out over four hours and it was highly unlikely that the deadline would move.
Iran says attacks would continue: As the US President's self-imposed deadline looms, Iran has reportedly reacted defiantly saying Trump's "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats" would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces. The Iranian army's Khatam Al-Anbiya central command reportedly said that "crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies" would continue.
Pak, Egypt, Turkey pushing for ceasefire: According to an Axios report, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are pushing to secure a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran, lasting about 45 days. News agency Reuters also reported on Monday that a framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US.
Explosions in Tehran, blasts in Iraqi Kurdistan: Fresh explosions were reported in parts of Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj, and according to an AFP report, two blasts were also heard near the Erbil airport in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region. Israeli has announced the completion of a wave of airstrikes on Iran and has separately said that its air defences were activated in response to missiles fired by Iran.
Oil rises, US markets drop: Brent edged up 0.5% to $110 a barrel, and US futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday as Trump threatened Iran, signalling fresh escalation in the ongoing war. If Iran doesn’t agree to the US’s terms, the military may destroy “every bridge in Iran by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” and put every power plant “out of business,” Trump has warned.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More