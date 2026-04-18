Trump vs Joe Rogan reaches the White House; quips ‘I’d like some Ibogaine' after signing new order

Joe Rogan was invited to the Oval Office on Saturday as President Donald Trump signed a new executive order to speed up access to medical research and treatment based on psychedelic drugs, especially Ibogaine. This comes as both Trump and Rogan have slammed each other publicly over the Iran war. The conservative podcaster had recently said that the situation in the Middle East is ‘terrifying’, further holding the president responsible. Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC (AFP)

Joe Rogan at White House However, now the tensions have reached the White House. Rogan joined Trump in the Oval Office as the 79-year-old signed the order on psychedelic drugs used to treat mental health disorders.

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“Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life,” Trump said.

The order also instructs the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite review of drugs such as ibogaine, a drug that US military veteran groups have said can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Trump appears to be well aware of Rogan's criticism. As the podcaster stood behind the president, the 79-year-old said that the MAGA influencer is an ‘amazing guy’ and joked he was a ‘little bit more liberal’ than others. This was a likely reference to Joe Rogan slamming the Iran war.

“He’s a little bit more liberal than I am. That’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy,” the president said.

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‘I would like some ibogaine’ Meanwhile, Trump cracked a joke after signing the executive order. He said he wanted to take a psychedelic for symptoms of anxiety and depression. “Can I have some, please?” Trump quipped. “I’ll do whatever it takes…I don’t have to be depressed. If you stay busy enough, maybe that’s what works too, that’s what I do.”

Trump vs Joe Rogan Only recently, Rogan was speaking to actor David Cross about the Iran war.

“It’s f**ing terrifying,” Rogan said. “All of it’s terrifying. Any time you’re involved with — you’re shooting missiles into towns and blowing things up, blowing up infrastructure, blowing up bridges - you know, and Israel’s blowing up Lebanon now.”

“It’s like, what the f**k are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?” he added. “It’s also clear there was no plan. Zero, none,” Cross said.

Joe Rogan had also claimed that Trump started the Iran war to distract voters from the bombshell Epstein files.

“Look, the Epstein files comes out - we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” Rogan said.