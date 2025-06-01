Who is Katie Miller? Stephen Miller’s wife leaves White House to work full-time for Elon Musk

Katie Miller, a longtime political advisor and communications expert, has officially left the White House alongside Elon Musk. Both wrapped up their short-term roles as special government employees. Miller had been working as an advisor and spokeswoman for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and now she’s joining him full-time in the private sector. Katie Miller and Elon Musk have reportedly left DOGE(Bloomberg)

This move highlights Musk’s ongoing interest in shaping US policy and reform efforts, especially after his 130-day stint in Washington, D.C., which drew a lot of attention. Miller played a key role in DOGE and was seen as a major force behind Musk’s political messaging and media presence.

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, who serves as deputy chief of staff at the White House. While she was helping Musk navigate D.C., Stephen was also closely involved. Some reports and online chatter suggest the couple had an unusual dynamic with Musk. Social media rumors—even claims of a "throuple"—sparked speculation that Katie may have left Stephen for Elon, though nothing has been confirmed, according to Times Of India report.

Sources told WIRED that Katie often had to deliver tough news to Musk and acted as a go-between with the White House. There are also unverified claims that Stephen used Katie to influence Musk, supposedly bragging about having control over him. One senior Republican strategist described Katie as someone who “leaves bodies everywhere she’s been,” meaning she tends to shake things up wherever she goes.

Even though Musk’s exit from the White House might hint at some friction with Trump, some GOP leaders—like Vice President JD Vance—believe Musk’s influence in politics is far from over.

Katie Miller’s Background

Katie holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s in public policy from George Washington University. She got her start as a press assistant for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and later worked as press secretary for Senators Steve Daines and Martha McSally. In 2017, she joined the Department of Homeland Security as deputy press secretary, where she defended the Trump administration’s family separation policy. She later became Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and then his communications director, building a strong reputation in Republican circles.

Working with DOGE and Musk

In December 2024, Donald Trump named Katie to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where she quickly became a close advisor to Musk. According to WIRED, she managed daily messaging and helped coordinate Musk’s political appearances—especially those tied to SpaceX and broader tech issues. Insiders described her role as “pivotal” in shaping Musk’s public image during his time in D.C.

Musk’s official government role ended in May 2025 after 130 days, and Katie’s term ended at the same time. CBS News later confirmed that Katie will continue working for Musk full-time, overseeing communications across all of his companies.

Now out of government but still deeply connected to tech and politics, Katie Miller is expected to remain a powerful voice. As Musk rethinks his political spending and public involvement, Katie’s skills in messaging and strategy will likely keep her at the center of it all. Her next chapter will be one to watch as the line between Silicon Valley and Washington continues to blur.