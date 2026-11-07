Trump hints at more White House firings after US midterms defeat: ‘You have to make moves’
Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff following Susie Wiles’ departure has intensified debate over his administration’s direction.
President Donald Trump has hinted at further changes within his administration following Republicans’ disappointing performance in the midterm elections, raising fresh questions about the future of several senior officials. However, the president has expressed confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, suggesting that not every member of his team is under immediate threat.
Trump’s remarks come as his administration faces growing pressure to reassess its political strategy, with Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress.
White House shake-up gains momentum
The administration has already undergone a significant leadership change with the departure of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who has been replaced by longtime Trump adviser Stephen Miller.
Deep Dive
Wiles, who played a central role in Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign, was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. Her tenure was widely associated with a more structured and disciplined approach to managing the administration.
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Miller, meanwhile, is known for his hard-line immigration policies and combative political approach. His elevation signals a possible shift towards a more aggressive governing strategy rather than an attempt to moderate the administration's agenda following the Republican setback.
Several high-profile officials have already departed
Although Cabinet-level turnover during Trump's second term has been relatively limited, several prominent officials have left their positions.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer are among those who have exited the administration. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who held Cabinet-level status, has also departed.
The changes have not been confined to the Cabinet. Harmeet Dhillon formally resigned as assistant attorney general for civil rights on November 5, adding to the list of departures from key positions within the administration.
However, Dhillon maintained that her decision was unrelated to the Republican election losses and had been made well before the results.
“I wasn’t asked to resign,” Dhillon told Fox News Digital. “I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms.”
Trump hints at more personnel changes
Trump offered his clearest indication yet that additional departures could follow during an interview with 60 Minutes, scheduled to air Sunday.
When correspondent Ross Douthat asked whether he planned to dismiss more members of his administration following the Republican losses, Trump acknowledged that some changes were likely.
“You do a little bit,” the president said. “I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good, but I’ll be doing maybe a few changes. I don’t want to mention who.”
The comments quickly fuelled speculation about which senior officials could be next to leave, particularly those whose departments have faced political scrutiny.
Within hours of the interview preview being released, Wiles had left her position as chief of staff. Trump later confirmed that the decision was intentional, saying he had “wanted to make a change.”
“Sometimes in life, you have to make moves,” he added.
Political direction under fresh scrutiny
The possibility of further personnel changes comes at a critical moment for the administration. With Democrats preparing to assume control of both congressional chambers, the White House faces mounting challenges, including congressional investigations, economic dissatisfaction and the need to rebuild a Republican coalition weakened by the midterm results.
Wiles' departure and Miller's appointment have also intensified debate over the direction Trump intends to take during the remainder of his term.
Rather than signalling a softer approach or a move towards the political centre, Miller's elevation suggests that Trump may be preparing to double down on his existing priorities, particularly immigration and other contentious policy issues.
While the president has publicly expressed confidence in Hegseth, his suggestion that additional changes are coming leaves the future of other senior officials uncertain.
The coming weeks could therefore bring further changes to the administration as Trump attempts to reshape his team, respond to the election setback and prepare for an increasingly confrontational relationship with a Democratic-controlled Congress.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More