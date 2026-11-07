Trump plans to keep fundraising to shape 2028 GOP despite Democrats’ Congress sweep: Report

President Donald Trump plans to continue raising political funds after Republicans lost control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, according to a report by Axios. The move would allow Trump to remain a dominant force in Republican politics and influence candidate selection ahead of the 2028 elections. Donald Trump plans to keep fundraising through MAGA Inc. or a new political group as Republicans reassess their strategy after midterm loss. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Axios, Trump has told advisers he wants to preserve his fundraising network by either continuing with MAGA Inc., his flagship super PAC, or launching a new political organization. The effort would support Republican candidates in future elections, including the next presidential race, even though Trump is serving his final term in office.

The reported plan comes days after Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping midterm victory.

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MAGA Inc. remains a financial powerhouse despite GOP losses Axios reported that the super PAC has raised nearly $450 million since early 2025. This makes it one of the largest political fundraising operations in recent US history. The super PAC reportedly received major donations from technology executives in AI and cryptocurrency, as well as prominent Republican donors, including Elon Musk and Miriam Adelson.

Moreover, MAGA Inc. spent more than $400 million during the 2026 midterm campaign. Despite that spending, Republicans lost both chambers of Congress. However, party strategists told Axios that the group’s financial support helped several GOP candidates remain competitive in traditionally Republican districts that unexpectedly became battlegrounds.

For example, MAGA Inc. showed that it could impose party allegiance by assisting in the downfall of Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, who is a regular Trump critic.

Campaign finance filings cited by Axios also showed MAGA Inc. held more than $164 million in cash as of mid-October, although substantial sums were later spent on television and digital advertising before Election Day.

Trump’s political fundraising extends beyond campaign committees. The Wall Street Journal reported in July that the president had raised more than $800 million since returning to the White House. The fundraising covered political activities as well as projects linked to his presidential library, a planned White House ballroom and other initiatives.

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Trump seeks to preserve influence inside GOP According to Axios, Trump’s advisers believe maintaining a large fundraising network would help preserve his influence over Republican lawmakers and future candidates as the party begins preparing for the 2028 election cycle.

Earlier this year, Trump signaled that he intended to keep part of his campaign funds for future elections. “I expect to have money left over, and we can use that for ’28,” Trump said in September, according to The Washington Post.

This is at a crucial time as some Republicans project it will be more difficult to draw in the massive sums of money that have poured into MAGA Inc. with less political heft.

Major Republican donors may begin supporting potential 2028 presidential contenders, while Democrats are expected to intensify congressional oversight after winning control of Capitol Hill.