Pete Hegseth met Netanyahu in 'secret' a day after Trump endorsed Israeli PM's election bid: Report

A day after Donald Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu for the upcoming elections in Israel next week, the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly held an undisclosed meeting with the Israeli PM in Israel. Quickly responding to Trump's endorsement, Israeli PM Netanyahu, acknowledged the US President's gesture. (File Photo/Reuters)

Axios reported that Pete Hegseth met Netanyahu "unannounced" at the Ovda Air Base in southern Israel Monday. The Pentagon or the Israeli embassy has not confirmed the visit. But the reported visit and meeting with the Israeli PM is crucial for two reasons.

First, they coincide with the elections in Israel on October 27. According to a tracker on the website of Israeli news website Haaretz, the coalition of Netanyahu's Likud Party is in a tight spot, with the opposition alliance led by Yashar party of Gadi Eisenkot projected to hit the 52-seat majority mark in the 120-seat parliament, called the Knesset.

Second, discussions have reportedly started between the US and Israel around potentially resuming strikes on Iran. In fact, the most recent from the US side came as Trump endorsed Netanyahu Sunday. Trump said unless Iran "change their ways, rapidly" US and Israel "will soon finish the job.”

Also read: US official denies Iran's claim that American forces targeted Konarak naval base: 'Inaccurate, as usual'

Trump remark came just days after Axios reported, citing two US officials, that Netanyahu is pushing the US for another round of attacks on Iran and talks between the two countries are on. Trump told him to "be ready," but did not commit to a timeline, the report claimed.

Trump Endorses Netanyahu Trump wrote an elaborate Truth Social post on Sunday endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasizing that the latter has "got stronger." Trump wrote that “Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself. Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived!”

Regarding Iran, Trump claimed that the strikes have “systematically destroyed both militarily and financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job.”

“This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”, Trump added.

Also read: Netanyahu warns future US president could be hostile to Israel, eyes close ties with India

JD Vance Shies Away From Endorsement Unlike his "dear friend" Trump, US Vice President JD Vance has not endorsed Netanyahu for the elections in Israel. Vance was asked about it by Hungarian media outlet 2WAY during his visit to the country. Though the Ohio Republican endorsed Viktor Orbán for the upcoming elections in Hungary, he refused to do so for Netanyahu.

"I'm not ⁠anti-endorsing ​him, but I'm not pro-endorsing him, ​I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vance said, adding that he is focused on the US midterm elections.