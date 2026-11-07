Sebastian Matta, 19-year-old Arizona State University student, wins Maricopa County court clerk race; Jimmy Kimmel says ‘Boss Baby come to life’

Matta's win even earned him an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where television host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly described him as "Boss Baby come to life" and compared him to the fictional child doctor Doog ie Howser.

The election marks an unusual transition for the teenager, who is now preparing to oversee an office employing more than 600 people while balancing his university education. The position also comes with an annual salary of approximately $97,000.

Democrat Sebastian "Seb" Matta has been elected clerk of the Superior Court in Maricopa County, Arizona , defeating 50-year-old Republican former state lawmaker Jeff Dial. His victory has drawn widespread attention, not least because Matta is still a sophomore at Arizona State University and lives with his parents.

A 19-year-old college student with an interest in video games and 1950s doo-wop music is preparing to take charge of one of Arizona's major public offices after securing an unexpected election victory.

Sebastian Matta speaks out after midterms win Speaking to Newsweek, Matta expressed confidence in his ability to handle the responsibilities ahead.

"I'm confident that I can do the duties of the job very well," he said. “I've got a good group of people here preparing me for the job and the office that I'm going to take. I feel confident that I can do the job well.”

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An unexpected election victory Matta's victory came amid a significant political shift in the United States. Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's elections, defeating Republican candidates across several states.

The results represented a setback for President Donald Trump and his party, with voters expressing frustration over issues including rising living costs and the war involving Iran.

Against this broader political backdrop, Matta's victory in Maricopa County became one of the election's more unusual stories.

The young Democrat recalled that even the moment he learned of his opponent's concession was far from conventional.

Dial contacted him to concede the race, but the conversation lasted only about 30 seconds.

"It was a very brief 30-second phone call while I was eating a bowl at Chipotle," Matta recalled.

How Sebastian Matta's interest in public office began Although his election victory has surprised many, Matta's interest in the Maricopa County clerk's office dates back to his childhood.

His father, who works as a car crash investigator, would occasionally take him along when visiting the clerk's office to file paperwork related to personal injury cases.

Those early visits gave Matta a glimpse into the institution he would eventually seek to lead.

"I had learned about the clerk's office initially because my dad is a car crash investigator, and he would take me to the clerk's office as a part of his duties when he was filing for personal injury cases," he told Newsweek.

When Matta turned 18, he began researching the public offices appearing on the election ballot. The clerk's position caught his attention because of his childhood familiarity with its work.

"I saw the clerk's office. I read a lot into it, and I was reminded of my time when I had experience about it. You know, experience, air quotes, as a kid," he said.

Matta is currently a sophomore at Arizona State University, where he studies philosophy, law, politics and morality.

An 11-month campaign that covered 25,000 miles Winning the election was not an overnight achievement. Matta spent nearly 11 months campaigning, travelling extensively across Maricopa County to introduce himself to voters and explain his plans.

He said the campaign involved visiting every legislative district in the county and driving approximately 25,000 miles.

"I've been working my butt off for 11 months trying to campaign and get elected," he said.

"I've been to every single legislative district in Maricopa County. I've driven 25,000 miles in my car, six oil changes in."

The campaign also made his first-ever vote particularly meaningful. Matta described the experience of voting for himself as an emotional milestone after months of hard work.

"It was very emotional," he said. "I teared up circling my own thing because it was just the culmination of 11 months of work."

His primary election also coincided with his 19th birthday, giving the occasion an unusual personal twist. Rather than organising a conventional birthday celebration, he marked the day with friends by going to vote. "My birthday party was going to vote with my friends," he said.

Balancing college life with a major public responsibility Matta now faces the challenge of transitioning from a student campaigner to the head of a major county office.

The Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court oversees important administrative functions connected to the court system. These include maintaining court records, processing legal documents and supporting court operations.

With more than 600 employees under its administration, the office carries substantial organisational and public-service responsibilities.

For Matta, the immediate challenge will be managing those duties alongside his college studies.

His age and limited professional experience have inevitably attracted attention, but he has maintained that he is ready for the responsibility and will rely on experienced people around him as he prepares to take office.

His story has become an unexpected talking point in American politics: a teenager who went from accompanying his father on visits to a courthouse office to winning an election that will put him in charge of hundreds of employees.