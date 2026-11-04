Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari threatens Trump with subpoenas as Democrats sweep midterms

US Representative Yassamin Ansari has warned President Donald Trump that Democrats will use their incoming congressional majority to issue subpoenas and scrutinize his administration, signaling a tougher oversight approach when the new Congress convenes in January 2027. Yassamin Ansari warns Trump of subpoenas as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Thank you, Mr. President. Our thank you will come in January - with subpoenas,” the Arizona Democrat wrote in a post on X on November 4, following the party’s victories in the US midterm elections.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to race calls reported by the Associated Press. The victories will give the party control of Congress for the first time since 2023 and provide lawmakers with greater authority to investigate the administration, hold hearings and challenge the president’s legislative agenda.