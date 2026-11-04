Democrats score Senate wins in red states, flip key governor races in midterms blow to Trump

Democrats recorded a series of victories in key Senate, House and gubernatorial races after 8 am on Wednesday, November 4, as results from the 2026 US midterm elections continued to reshape the political landscape. Democrats win Senate races in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Among the major wins, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, while James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to win the governor's race.

Democrats also secured control of the Senate, reaching the 51-seat majority mark after victories in several Republican-leaning states, according to the Associated Press.