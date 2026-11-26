Thanksgiving Day on the East Coast was spoiled by a nor'easter as the coastal areas in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, parts of Washington, and eastern Florida saw significant flooding. A commuter ferry travels down the Hudson River, seen from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 26. (Representational) (AFP) more

New Jersey, in particular, saw significant coastal flooding, with major towns submerged. The National Weather Service placed Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal

Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington in New Jersey under a flood warning till 3pm ET. Water levels up to three feet above ground level are expected in low-lying areas.