Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress is now heading a workforce which is reportedly struggling to accept the fact that Jensen Huang is no more at the helm. Over 10,000 people, claiming to be current employees of Nvidia, have signed an online petition seeking Huang's return, according to a CNBC report. Jensen Huang and Colette Kress

Huang stepped down on November 12 following a row over his alleged affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Despite the fall from grace and ongoing internal probe, many at Nvidia believe Jensen Huang should be reinstated and the call for his return appears to be growing stronger, according to CNBC. The publication mentions an online petition with circulated last weekend and garnered nearly 200,000 signatures, of which over 10,000 claim to be Nvidia employees.

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Support has poured in for Huang on social media with several employees posting on X, seeking his return. One robotics engineer took to social media to claim that he also decided to leave the company after Huang's ouster. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, another senior employee wrote to the board and top executives, warning them of a loss of “irreplaceable talent” if Huang was not brought back.

Huang reportedly commanded a huge following due to his personal connect with the employees, with some engineers showing utmost devotion to him. He was "almost like a demigod”, according to a former Nvidia employee, cited by CNBC.

Huang willing to return as Nvidia CEO While Kress looks to fill the void left by the popular CEO, Huang on Tuesday said he would be honoured to return if the board of directors wanted him back. However, the Nvidia board has clearly stated that it did not intend to reinstate the co-founder and CEO.

At her first earnings call on Monday Kress avoided discussions on Huang, CNBC reported, citing an anonymous source within the company.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Nvidia Corp recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles reached out to Arm Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas as it searches for a new leader in place of Huang.

While a large number of employees want Huang back, the company's message is clear — Nvidia is ready to move on.

Colette Kress seeks to reassure staff At a town hall on Wednesday, Kress sought to reassure employees about the company's future following the removal of Huang. "We've got this," Kress told staff, echoing the message she had delivered during Tuesday's earnings call, according to an attendee cited by Bloomberg.

The company also sought to put an end to speculation about Huang's return, making it clear that the co-founder would not be reinstated despite growing external pressure for his comeback. The meeting came as Nvidia attempts to move past a turbulent period marked by leadership changes and controversy.

Addressing employees alongside more than 30 board members and senior executives, Kress highlighted Nvidia's strong financial performance and credited the workforce for what she described as a "great quarter". The company had exceeded market expectations for both revenue and earnings in its latest results announcement on Tuesday, while also raising its revenue outlook for the next fiscal year.

Co-founder Chris Malachowsky also addressed employees, stressing the importance of Nvidia's founding principles and urging them to uphold intellectual honesty and communicate openly.