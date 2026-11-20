China’s tech champions were already limping as they tried to keep pace with American competitors at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence. New U.S. rules issued in the aftermath of the scandal at Nvidia are set to slow them down even more. A semiconductor trade fair in Shanghai. The Commerce Department this week said it was closing loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to bypass export restrictions on Nvidia’s most powerful AI chips by remotely accessing them through data centers outside China, especially in Southeast Asia. The rule targets companies like Megaspeed, which built data centers in the region and arranged for billions of dollars’ worth of top-of-the-line Nvidia chips to be shipped to China, according to people familiar with the situation. The revelation of an affair between Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang has blown up the Nvidia founder’s career and invited an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deep Dive How will the new U.S. rules affect Chinese AI firms’ access to Nvidia chips? Did U.S. approval of nearly 900,000 AI chip shipments mean they were delivered to China? Can Huawei chips replace Nvidia hardware for training China’s advanced AI models?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang in 2024.

The new rules are already having an impact. Bankers are reassessing plans to finance the purchase of Nvidia chips by Singapore-based Aolani Cloud to provide computing power to Chinese tech giant ByteDance, according to a person familiar with the matter. An Aolani spokesman said the company was working to ensure it remains compliant. China’s Ministry of Commerce slammed the new rules as an abuse of export controls. The move to cut off China from high-end American computing power delivers a heavy blow to Beijing’s AI prospects, particularly in the near term. China matches or beats the U.S. in many of the factors that drive progress in AI, such as engineering talent and access to energy. But it is at least 10 years behind the U.S. in making the best chips. Despite a push by China’s government to promote the country’s domestic chips, the country’s top AI labs have continued to rely on Nvidia hardware to build their flagship models, especially during intensive early-stage training. U.S. restrictions on exports of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China led many labs to access them through data centers in places like Malaysia and Indonesia to train their models. That workaround may no longer work. It also comes at a bad time for the Chinese AI industry, which has been struggling to generate profits. “The new regulations will close the door to most Chinese lab remote access,” said Daniel Nishball, director of research at SemiAnalysis, an AI-infrastructure data and consulting firm. Chinese AI companies are already exploring ways to access data centers in the U.S. and Europe through local entities without obvious ties to China, according to industry insiders. But such arrangements will be risky, and finding clusters of computing power big enough to train new models will be difficult, the insiders say. China has managed to build several large domestic computing clusters using smuggled hardware, including Nvidia’s Blackwell chips. Still, the insiders say those are far from enough to meet AI training demand. The task of filling the void in computing power will fall heaviest on Huawei Technologies, the Chinese tech-equipment giant and producer of the country’s most powerful domestic AI chips. The company has used networking expertise from its telecommunications business to bundle together hundreds of thousands of AI chips into clusters that it says approach the performance of cutting-edge American silicon.

Huawei says it plans to release two new chips next year.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has been training its next flagship model, V5, on Huawei’s Ascend chips, people familiar with the matter said. If the new model is successfully trained mainly using Huawei’s hardware, that would indicate Chinese domestic chips are capable of large-scale frontier AI training, they said. DeepSeek’s plan to rely on Huawei hardware to train V5 was first reported in the Information. Huawei said in September that it plans to introduce two new AI chips next year, with further releases planned for 2028 and 2029. The computing power that these chips can deliver will still trail the best Nvidia chips, according to specifications released by the two companies. Even if the collaboration proves successful and the new chips arrive on time, Huawei faces another problem. U.S. export controls on chip-making equipment mean China struggles to produce high-quality AI chips in large quantities. Huawei was blacklisted by the U.S. and faces even stricter limits on access to chip-making tools. Huawei’s planned production of its latest chip—around 750,000 this year—falls far short of demand. Huawei has installed many of those chips inside a sprawling facility in Inner Mongolia’s Horinger County. It is one of the largest data centers in China, but it still only offers around 7% of the computing power of the largest data center in the U.S., SpaceX’s Colossus 2 in Tennessee, according to recent analysis by Epoch AI, a U.S.-based research firm.

A model of data centers in Inner Mongolia.