Nvidia has engaged law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead the probe into Huang’s conduct and assess whether it put national security or company secrets at risk.

Huang on Tuesday issued his first public statement amid reports of a growing campaign by employees, technology executives, investors calls for his reinstatement. While admitting his mistakes, Huang said he would be open to return as the CEO if the board asks him to.

Nvidia’s board of directors has no plans to bring Jensen Huang back as chief executive officer. The board is instead concentrating on the ongoing investigation into Huang and has not held any discussions about his possible return, according to a report by CNBC.

Would Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO if the board asked him?

Would Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO if the board asked him?

Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia last week, bringing an end to his 33-year tenure at the company he founded.

His departure came days after he admitted to an affair. Subsequent media reports alleged that he had an affair with Alice Huang, who worked for a customer and is alleged to have had contact with Chinese intelligence, as well as relationships with employees at Nvidia.

Also Read | Jensen Huang owns ‘serious mistakes’, says he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO

Huang on possibility returning The Financial Times reported over the weekend that Huang had discussed the possibility of returning to the company with his allies. However, Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner told CNBC on Monday that Huang had not discussed a potential comeback with him.

A representative for Huang declined to comment on speculation about his possible return on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several prominent figures in the technology industry have called for Huang to be reinstated as Nvidia CEO. An online petition seeking his return has received 180,000 signatures and garnered support from figures including Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

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Trump's remarks on Huang's return US President Donald Trump also said on Monday that he was open to Huang returning as Nvidia's chief executive.

“It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before,” Trump told reporters when asked about concerns over US national security.

On Friday, a representative for Nvidia's board said the company was in the process of selecting a search firm to help find its next CEO.