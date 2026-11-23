Issues concerning the utilisation of public funds, tendering procedures, road construction quality and delays in development projects dominated the municipal corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting, where 122 out of the 125 resolutions were passed on Monday. The F&CC meet took place at mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (HT Photo) more

Concerns over road construction quality were raised by councillors during the meeting. Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti, a member of the F&CC, questioned how contractors awarded works at 35% to 40% below estimated rates could maintain the required standards after accounting for GST, profit margins and other expenses.

He said future road construction tenders must include a minimum five-year maintenance clause, making contractors responsible for repairing potholes and damaged stretches at their own expense.

The mayor and commissioner took note of the suggestion and directed officials to include maintenance provisions in future road works wherever required.

A proposal to release grants directly through cheques to NGOs and religious and social organisations under the Rangla Punjab Fund was placed before the committee. Opposing the proposal, Bhatti said direct payments were not the appropriate way to utilise government funds.

He argued that the MC should prepare estimates and execute the works through the prescribed tendering process. Files relating to development works worth over ₹13 crore under the Municipal Development Fund reportedly mentioned that payments would be made from the MC’s own funds. Bhatti argued that the projects sanctioned under the MDF should be paid for from the same fund rather than placing an additional burden on the MC treasury.

Bhatti also questioned the processing of certain files based on alleged verbal instructions from an MLA. He pointed out that some resolutions had been kept pending in the previous F&CC meeting for further examination and sought an explanation for moving the files forward without first placing the required reports before the committee.

The issue was also taken up by the commissioner, who reprimanded the officials and questioned why the files had been processed without bringing the matter back before the F&CC.

A water supply project worth approximately ₹76.33 lakh in Ward 26 also came under discussion. The original estimate was prepared for laying a pipeline in Focal Point Phase 4 and 4A, and the work order was issued in January. However, the proposed location was subsequently changed to Heera Nagar. Bhatti questioned the reasons for the change, asking whether the leakage problem at the original location had been resolved or whether the initial estimate had been prepared incorrectly. The mayor and commissioner sought explanations from the officials concerned. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said that there were 88 agenda items initially, with the rest added as supplementary items. She added that besides three items, which had inconsistencies, all others were passed in the meeting.