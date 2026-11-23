From picking fresh strawberries in Faridabad and learning regenerative farming to zip-lining in the Aravallis and riding bullock carts, trade stuffy malls for crisp winter mornings at these weekend escapes. To get past the smog fatigue that has taken over the city since the past few days, here’s how outdoor settings are attracting picnickers towards Nature, for a good escape with family and friends. Outdoor settings are attracting picnickers towards Nature, for a good escape with family and friends. more

Adventure all the way! If your idea of a weekend has shrunk to climate-controlled malls and movie halls, here’s an idea: trade the indoor routine for a full-day escape in the Aravalli foothills. It’s here that many are getting their adrenaline pumping on zip-lines, archery ranges, and obstacle courses before slowing down the pace with tractor rides, old-time favourite games, and live folk music. “Though the city’s AQI has been tough, being outdoors amid greenery and the scenic Aravallis gives visitors a much needed real breather from the pollution. Nearly 80% of our weekend slots are already booked because Delhi ki sardi is meant for soaking up the sun and not staying indoors,” shares Amit, from Vishalgarh Farms.

It’s here that one can zip-line through the Aravallis and unwind by a bonfire as this picnic is designed for families and office squads alike!

Where: Vishalgarh Farms, Gurugram-Faridabad Road

When: Monday to Sunday; 9.30am to 5.30pm

Entry: ₹3,300 (Booking: www.district.com)

Grow veggies & pick strawberries

Trade the supermarket produce set-up in aisles for a crisp winter morning where you can harvest your own basket of winter veggies, straight from the field! This is not just a picnic but an interactive farm experience that lets visitors wander through lush strawberry patches to hand-pick ripe berries alongside seasonal farm vegetables. “Just because the AQI is bad, people don’t want to sit at home or keep heading to the cinemas and malls all season when the winter sunshine is at its best,” says Mahima Virmani, from Farmwalk, adding, “That’s why Delhiites prefer to spend weekends at farms, which are away from the dense city traffic, in an open green belt where young and old alike can flock out for fresh air. And of course, the guests love to sit down for a wholesome farm lunch featuring winter staples like sarson ka saag alongside fresh berry coolers.”

Beyond harvesting, a day out at this venue is packed with tactile, slow-paced activities — from petting and feeding cows, goats, ducks, and rabbits to letting younger ones dig into a sandpit or play freely in the open lawns.

Where: Farmwalk, near Fatehpur Taga, Faridabad

When: November 21 & 22; Noon to 4pm

Entry: ₹1,499 (adults) and ₹999 (children)

Rural ride: Hop on bullock cart, spin a charkha Tired of manouvering your way through the city traffic? Opt for a slice of Haryana and Rajasthan’s rural heritage where you could indulge in over 70 activities with slow-paced village traditions like camel and bullock cart rides, tractor ride, charkha spinning, and grain grinding on a chakki. In addition, there are also games such as gilli-danda, archery, zip-lining and commando nets. “Living in the cities, people today miss the warmth of a traditional village winter and spending a day with friends and family in that setting. Sitting out in the sun with freshly churned makkhan on saag, folk music, and open-air games gives people a wholesome break from their daily rush,” says an organiser, informing that the farm is open all round the year but most of these activities are winter specific.

“For the guests, we also arrange live folk dances, puppet shows, and magic acts so that they can unwind,” adds the organiser, informing one can also enjoy a mud or tube-well bath! Seal the day with an unlimited buffet, spanning 40 plus dishes that will keep you fuelled: paranthas with white makkhan, sarson ka saag and makka/bajre ki roti, churma, pakoras, and jalebi.

Where: Madhavgarh Farms, Teekli Road, near Badshapur, Gurugram

When: November 19 to 30, 9am to 5pm

Entry: ₹649 (Booking: www.district.com)

Countryside thrill Ft. pool games, sky cycling Looking for an all-in-one day picnic where everyone from toddlers to thrill-seeking adults have plenty to do? Spread across sprawling countryside grounds in Gurugram, this farm retreat packs in over 100 outdoor experiences. Adventure lovers can test their nerve on high-rope obstacle courses, rock-climbing walls, zip-lines, and suspended sky-cycling tracks, while those looking to unwind can hop on camel rides, join a lively rain dance, or lounge by the pool plus unlimited meals through the day. “The demand, of those making advance bookings, has been really good this season. People have realised that they can’t beat the pollution, but it’s better to be surrounded by trees rather than air purifiers,” says the organiser, adding, “Most families come to us and say they are looking for a break from the usual and yet didn’t want to go too far from the city. When you give people open lawns, physical challenges, and slow countryside time, it naturally brings everyone together.”

Where: Rangmanch Farms, Budhera Road, Sadrana, Gurugram

When: Monday to Sunday, 9.30am to 10pm

Entry: ₹849 onwards (Booking: www.district.com)

Straw-bale homes, composting session For the eco-conscious souls who want their weekend outdoors to come with a dose of hands-on fulfilment, the guided farm walks offering a fascinating look at sustainable living is a dream combination. “Urban residents often talk about sustainability in theory, so we decided to open up a working space where families and students can touch the soil, see natural building up close, and take practical green habits back home,” informs a member of the organising team.

Set inside a chemical-free demonstration farm, the two-hour long tour takes visitors inside energy-efficient buildings constructed entirely from compressed straw bales, breaking down how natural insulation and low-impact architecture work in practice. You will also observe a live demonstration of rapid 18-day Shivansh Khaad composting and walk through thriving test plots to see how healthy soil retains moisture without synthetic chemicals. Every rupee from the entry fee goes directly toward local tree-planting drives.

What: Straw Bale Building & Regenerative Farming Tour

Where: The Hans Foundation Demonstration Farm, Bhatti Kalan

When: November 20 to 30; 9am to 11am

Entry: ₹150 (Booking: www.district.com)