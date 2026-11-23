Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke has criticised the board of Nvidia for the way it handled Jensen Huang’s affair admission and subsequent resignation. Huang, 63, stepped down as the CEO of Nvidia earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of working for Beijing. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke weighed in on the Jensen Huang row. more

The board of directors at Nvidia accepted Huang’s resignation, sparking a wave of criticism from a section of the internet.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke was among those who criticised the board. In a podcast appearance on November 22, the 46-year-old entrepreneur argued that there is no one better equipped to lead Nvidia than Huang. He also criticised the board in no uncertain terms, calling them “knuckleheads”.

(Also read: Jensen Huang receives support from allies after Nvidia exit: Here's what they have told him)

What Shopify CEO said In an episode of David Senra's podcast Sunday, Lütke suggested that Jensen’s exit from the chipmaker he co-founded was too neatly arranged to be entirely a coincidence.

"Let's be honest, this was surgical: affair, Chinese spy, another affair, another affair," Lütke said. "This is, like, choreographed. It's too organized. This is exactly how you write it in a book as a takedown story."

He then called out the board of Nvidia for accepting Huang’s resignation. Nvidia's board has appointed former chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure.

“Jensen is irreplaceable," said Lütke on the podcast. “Only Jensen can run Nvidia”.

He then voiced his fears that Nvidia could turn into “some kind of legacy company” because the “knuckleheads on the board” have made a “snap decision in the face of scandal”.

Lütke suggested that Jensen Huang could have been put on administrative leave instead of having to resign, adding that there was no track record of "custodian" CEOs successfully managing companies.

The CEO of Shopify is not alone in backing Huang. US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) voiced support for embattled former Nvidia CEO, saying he would like to see him return to the company and urging its board to give him a "second chance", while describing him as a "brilliant person" who had helped keep the United States ahead in the artificial intelligence chip industry.

(Also read: Trump hopes Nvidia ‘rehires’ Jensen Huang, calls it the ‘best thing’ for chipmaker and US)

Jensen Huang is expected to testify before three House Committees on December 1. The Nvidia board and interim CEO Colette Kress have both ruled out reinstatement of Jensen as CEO.

(With inputs from agencies)