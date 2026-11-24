Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sought to return to Dhaka from India on December 16, according to news agency Reuters, with the Awami League chief looking to coincide her return with the country's “Victory Day”. Since her ouster during the 2024 student-led protests, Hasina has been living in New Delhi after fleeing Dhaka. (File ) more

Since her ouster during the 2024 student-led protests, Hasina has been living in New Delhi after fleeing Dhaka. In 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death for her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July uprising.

Bangladesh's current government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has said Hasina will be arrested if she returns to the country.

Why December 16 is important for Bangladesh The day marks the end of the 1971 Liberation War, when Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, paving the way for East Pakistan's secession from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the creation of an independent Bangladesh.

Since 1972, Bangladesh has marked December 16 as “Bijoy Dibos” or Victory Day with military parades, tributes, cultural events and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Former PM seeks state aircraft for homecoming The leader's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, told Reuters that Hasina has also called on the Bangladeshi government to provide a state carrier for her return.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16," he added further.

Dhaka, however, has stated that Hasina can only be extradited by India, having been sentenced to death by a tribunal court. Speaking to Reuters, Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir said the former prime minister can only return to Dhaka through an extradition treaty, handcuffed and under strict surveillance.