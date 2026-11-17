Fresh protests erupted in Bangladesh on Tuesday as garment workers continue their strike over demands for better wages. Amid these demonstrations, tensions also heightened over the possible return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, two years after she was ousted during a student-led movement. A garment worker throws back a tear gas cannister during a protest demanding increase in minimum wages, in Gazipur city on the outskirts of Dhaka on November 17, 2026. (AFP)

According to Dhaka Tribune and other local reports, protesters blocked the main highway between Dhaka and Mymensingh, the nation's key financial district, as demonstrations by garment workers over wage conditions turned violent.

The protests began in October as garment workers demanded better wages, seeking a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka, a 140 per cent increase over their current wage of 12,500 taka.

According to AFP, the demand comes as workers struggle to cope with rising food, housing, transport, and healthcare costs. Following unrest in October, the government agreed to revise and raise the minimum wage in the sector.

The board added that the revised pay scale would be introduced in December, with the new wages being disbursed from January 2027 onwards.

After this announcement, the Minimum Wage Board said it would deliberate over the new wage rate for workers. However, with a third meeting being postponed on Monday, unrest once again broke out.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) also called for a resumption of wage negotiations as soon as possible.

According to AFP, around 500 of the 4,500 factories in Bangladesh have been shut down due to a workers' strike.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, the clashes turned violent as protesters hurled bricks, torched vehicles and blacked out traffic. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and stun grenades to disperse the crowd of thousands.