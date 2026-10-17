Starlink responds to Reliance as Elon Musk row drags on: ‘Ready to connect India with high-speed internet’

“We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals. Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” it said.

In a post on X, Musk’s company said it was ready to “connect India with high-speed internet”.

Starlink on Monday responded to Reliance Industries Limited’s statement over Elon Musk’s remarks on Indian markets, saying that it has worked closely with the country's regulators with all the requisite government approvals.

This comes after Reliance Industries on Friday issued a statement to Musk's recent remarks about the Indian market and its role in Starlink's entry into the country, saying it has never feared competition and that every player must abide by Indian laws and policies.

What did Starlink say in response to Reliance over its entry into India?

What did Starlink say in response to Reliance over its entry into India?

Reliance said the government applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign, adding that Jio's own satellite services were also awaiting clearances.

“In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people,” it said in the statement.

What Reliance said Reliance said it welcomed competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink, while emphasising that all players must follow the country's laws.

“That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world,” Reliance's statement read.

We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink, Reliance Industries further said, adding that every player, Jio included, “must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” the company stated.

The row SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk's swipes at New Delhi on October 7 triggered a back-and-forth between him and the government as he accused “certain oligarchs” of blocking efforts by SpaceX’s satellite broadband arm to gain spectrum access in the country.

On October 8, the communications ministry rejected the charge, calling suggestions of discrimination “baseless and misconceived.” It said India’s satcom framework was fair and non-discriminatory, and that the security assessment of the three entities was underway, with all at “broadly the same regulatory stage.”

Hours later, Musk escalated his attack, saying Starlink was licensed to operate in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian rules. “So why still no licence? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he asked, referring to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.