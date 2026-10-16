Compete, but follow India's laws: Reliance Industries after Elon Musk's remarks on Starlink India entry

Reliance Industries on Friday responded to Elon Musk's recent remarks about the Indian market and its role in Starlink's entry into the country, saying it has never feared competition and that every player must abide by Indian laws and policies. L: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani | R: Starlink CEO Elon Musk (Reuters and AFP)

In a statement, Reliance said the government applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign, adding that Jio's own satellite services were also awaiting clearances.

“In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people,” Reliance Industries said in a statement on Friday.

‘Never feared competition’ The response comes amid Musk's criticism on social media over the challenges facing Starlink's entry into India. Reliance said it welcomed competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink, while emphasising that all players must follow the country's laws.

“That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance's statement read.