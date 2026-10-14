‘Ahead of Musk in queue, applied 5 years ago’: Sunil Mittal's dig at Starlink push in India

“I think I am significantly ahead in the queue from him. I applied five years back,” Mittal said, referring to Musk’s Starlink . “I have had my ground network ready for the last three years. My satellites have been hovering over India for the last five years. We don't have the permission. So, we will be very happy to get it at least a few days before him,” he added.

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Mittal said OneWeb sought approval five years ago, with its ground infrastructure ready for three years and satellites positioned over India for about five years.

Days after trillionaire Elon Musk alleged that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink’s entry into India, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Eutelsat OneWeb had applied five years ago and was still waiting for the government’s go-ahead.

Starlink faces outstanding regulatory requirements Despite receiving an initial licence to provide satellite communications services in India, Starlink has yet to secure all the clearances required to begin commercial operations. Its entry depends on completing the applicable regulatory and security requirements and obtaining the necessary spectrum assignment.

ALSO READ | Musk steps up Starlink push in India, says ‘competition would benefit average citizen’

Earlier this month, the SpaceX chief accused unnamed “oligarchs” of blocking the satellite internet service to protect their market dominance, prompting him to directly question Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s influence.

“Is Ambani the real boss of India?” Musk asked on X, alleging that Starlink spent years complying with Indian requirements but was still unable to begin commercial operations.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined the exchange, replying, “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy,” to which Musk responded, “Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling.”

Musk subsequently intensified his criticism of Ambani, addressing him as “Prime Minister Ambani” and sharing reports about Reliance-linked donations to the BJP.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk asks why Starlink still lacks India licence, gets a reply from Rahul Gandhi

Government rejects allegations of bias The Ministry of Communications pushed back against Musk’s allegations, describing suggestions that India’s regulatory framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory as “baseless and misconceived”.

The government has maintained that satellite operators must follow the established process and meet the same applicable requirements before launching services. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also said India does not permit monopolies in any sector.

Speaking at the recent India Mobile Congress, Scindia said the Department of Telecommunications was technology-agnostic and intended to ensure that customers had access to a range of services.

ALSO READ | ‘Starlink poses security challenges’: BJP's Nishikant Dubey hits out at Elon Musk as row escalates

“Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers,” he said.

The minister has identified three companies that have secured satellite communications licences: Musk’s Starlink, Reliance Jio’s satellite venture Jio Satellite Communications, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb. Amazon’s Project Kuiper has also expressed interest in entering the Indian market and would have to follow the prescribed procedure.