‘Have to give them a jolt’: Shiv Sena leader hits out at Musk amid Starlink row; warns roll back of Tesla concessions in Maharashtra

Transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, who was among the first buyers of a Tesla car after the Elon Musk-owned company opened its first showroom in India at Bandra Kurla Complex in July 2025, on Tuesday threatened to roll back concessions given to the company in Maharashtra. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik was among the first buyers of a Tesla car after the Elon Musk-owned company opened its first showroom in India at Bandra Kurla Complex in July 2025 (Hindustan Times)

Reacting to potshots taken by Musk at industrialist Mukesh Ambani over the latter’s alleged attempts at blocking the entry of Musk-owned satellite internet service provider Starlink into India, and Musk’s reference to “Prime Minister Ambani” in a post on X dated October 9, Sarnaik said that no commercial interest can be greater than India’s national pride, the dignity of the country’s highest leadership, and respect for democratic institutions.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sarnaik accused Musk of maintaining silence over wide-ranging sanctions imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

“It’s easy to comment on matters related to India. I have asked my department to identify the concessions given to Tesla. This is just the beginning. We have to give them a jolt,” Sarnaik said.

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According to a press statement issued by Sarnaik’s office on Tuesday, Maharashtra comprises a key market in India for the sale and registration of Tesla vehicles, which run on electricity. In 2025, Tesla sold 226 vehicles in India, of which 140, or 62%, were sold in Maharashtra. In 2026, 859 Tesla vehicles were registered across the country, of which 282, or 33%, were in Maharashtra.

Joint commissioner of the transport department, Sandesh Chavan, said no motor vehicle tax is levied on Tesla vehicles sold in the state as per the Maharashtra Electric Vehicles Policy, 2025.

“Electric vehicles have zero tax while petrol vehicles are taxed at 11%. We have seen the transport’s minister statement regarding Tesla and will discuss with the transport commissioner regarding the next steps,” Chavan said.

‘Committed to EVs’

Sarnaik, who began his political career with the Congress, then switched to the NCP and later the Shiv Sena, said that the state government remains committed to promoting electric vehicles and environment-friendly mobility, including in public transport.

Promoting sustainable technology and safeguarding national pride are not mutually exclusive, Sarnaik said, as he emphasised that international companies operating in the Indian market must show equal respect for the country’s leadership and institutions.

“While profit and market access are important in business, commercial relationships cannot endure in the long run without mutual respect and trust. India remains open to global companies, but no commercial interest can be pursued at the cost of compromising the country’s national pride,” Sarnaik said in the media statement.