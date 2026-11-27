Russia’s shadow war against Europe has reached a dangerous new phase, and deterrence is failing. That’s the warning in a new report from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). A U.S. soldier stands in front of a military vehicle during a NATO exercise in Germany. more

In the past year there’s been a 14% increase in Russian sabotage in Europe, and the use of arson and explosives has roughly doubled compared to the previous year. “A mass-casualty incident is increasingly possible as the space for miscalculation narrows,” the report says.

The closest call was in August, when a drone with military-grade explosives failed to detonate at a German civilian airport that’s a major European cargo hub. That attack could have caused “severe damage with many people wounded or dead,” German lawmaker Detlef Seifwrote in these pages in September.

Other serious incidents have received less attention. Romanian authorities say Russian agents planted homemade incendiary devices in October 2025 at the Bucharest office of a Ukrainian courier company. Authorities intervened and defused the bombs, but the attempted attack created “a real danger to the lives of a very large number of people,” Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism said.

Last November Russian agents also used explosives to damage a railway in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusksaid they “most likely intended to blow up the train.”

Europe increased its arrests of Russian agents last year, but sabotage nonetheless grew more frequent, suggesting Russian intelligence’s proxy networks are broad and deep across the continent. Europe is working to strengthen defenses around sensitive sites, and countries have expelled Russian intelligence officers or closed Russian consulates.

Yet “there is no clear evidence that these measures have made sabotage a less attractive instrument of Kremlin policy,” the report says. The authors say NATO members would have “a better chance of changing the Kremlin’s calculation” if they publicly declared red lines now, including “what level of harm triggers which response.” That would help ensure a unified response in a crisis, the report argues.

Drawing a red line carries risks. Europe may unintentionally suggest that there’s some level of Russian troublemaking below the line it’s willing to tolerate. Publicly drawing a red line constrains leaders’ flexibility to respond if crossed. And if NATO fails to stick to what it said, credibility and deterrence suffer.

A better response would be to impose consequences now for the attacks Russia has already carried out. Some $230 billion in Russian assets are frozen in Europe, and any of these dangerous incidents is sufficient justification to confiscate them to support Ukraine.