Air defence systems deployed near Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach airport ahead of Trump's likely Halloween visit
At the Secret Service’s request, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command deployed air defence assets around Mar-a-Lago to counter aerial threats.
New surface-to-air missile systems have been set up in Palm Beach to enhance security for President Donald Trump at the request of the US Secret Service.
Air defence system, as per WPTV, can be seen near Donald J. Trump International Airport and Mar-a-Lago. The systems are engineered to protect against aerial threats, including aircraft and drones.
Secret Service cites ‘heightened threat environment’
A spokesperson for the Secret Service stated that the agency is functioning in an “heightened threat environment.” The agency has not revealed if a particular threat led to the increased security measures. However, they are being implemented ahead of Trump's potential visit to Mar-a-Lago for Halloween celebrations.
"The U.S. Secret Service is operating in a heightened threat environment, and we continuously adapt our protective operations to incorporate cutting-edge tools, technology, and methods to safeguard our protectees. At the request of the U.S. Secret Service, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command are providing Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System capabilities in support of our protective operations," the statement said.
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Meanwhile, North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command confirmed that the air defence systems were installed in and around Mar-a-Lago at the request of the Secret Service. "At the request of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and under NORAD and USNORTHCOM authorities, NORAD and USNORTHCOM deployed ground-based air defence assets in and around Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics. For further detail, we refer you to the USSS."
Security ramps up around Mar-a-Lago, new equipment spotted
On Thursday morning, the CBS12 News team reported crews setting up what seemed to be a sophisticated radar or counter-drone detection system in proximity to Mar-a-Lago.
The military-grade vehicle was equipped with sizable circular panels and what looked like cameras or sensors that could be utilized for identifying and monitoring aerial threats.
Trump expected to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend
President Trump is likely to visit Mar-a-Lago this weekend for the estate's yearly Halloween celebration.
While the White House has not confirmed the trip, the Federal Aviation Administration has put flight restrictions in place for the Palm Beach area from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1, as per WPBF.
In anticipation of the potential visit, the Town of Palm Beach has declared that South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard starting Friday at 5 a.m.
The road will stay closed until further notice.
Similar closures are generally enacted during the president's visits to Mar-a-Lago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More