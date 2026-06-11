Is the Strait of Hormuz closed? US Central Command fact checks Iran's IRGC after fresh strikes

The conflict between the US and Iran escalated on Wednesday after the US said that it is carrying out fresh "self-defense" strikes on multiple targets in Iran. The two countries exchanged fire after the US attack, which the US Central Command said was “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.” Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 8. (via REUTERS)

Amid that, multiple reports surfaced claiming that Iran had closed off the Strait of Hormuz to "all vessels." The closure of Hormuz after Wednesday's strikes by the US was first reported by CNN citing sources in the IRGC.

"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC source said, per CNN. Additionally, Reuters also claimed that the Strait is closed after the recent ceasefire.

However, the US Central Command has flagged the claim that the Strait of Hormuz is closed as false. It fact-checked the reports by CNN and Reuters, noting that "Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight" despite the fresh hostilities.