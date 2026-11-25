A slightly different format (again, hope you’re liking the flexibility) this week. Our artificial intelligence conversation will focus on two key aspects. One is an important development from this week, and another is decoding an AI capability that could save you a lot of time and effort every day. We chat about OpenAI’s Dots, the background assistant that can do multi-step jobs, has its own computer on the cloud for compute, and can work with more than 4,000 apps for context. We also chat about a recent study published by Google Research, in which scientists played a more difficult than it seems at first “magic square” game on their Willow quantum processor—and won 98.3% of the time. OpenAI Dots

PREVIOUSLY, ON NEURAL DISPATCH: India’s strategic blueprint, challenging AI’s financial sustainability: AI views from HTLS 2026

GETTING AN OPENAI DOT READY In late September, OpenAI announced something called Dots. Foremost, these always-on agents immediately begins to tackle a contradiction on the AI pitch as it is being sold to us: the fact that AI will save us a lot of time, but we still spend a lot of time explaining or correcting AI. Good start. Secondly, the fact that OpenAI Dots is underlined by the GPT-6 Astra and the GPT-6.1 Terra models (the latter arrived in November with alignment improvements), gives that proactiveness focused flexibility and frugality when that can be managed.

Every Dot begins its interaction with a different approach. Unlike the browser or app-based prompt-first methodology that AI chatbots work with, it is an autonomous background worker once you’ve told it what to do. Each Dot operates on its own dedicated cloud computer (you can access that as well within the app for instance; speaking of which, the redesign looks nice), a sandboxed browser, and can connect with over 4,000 apps (how many you get around to, depends on your comfort level and trust factor).

Here’s a snapshot of what it can do: Dots can save time by removing that hopping between applications, manual tasks and eliminating repetitive context-setting. Proactive research is one way to put it, with a Dot continuously scanning for any new information about the content it is working on, or with connected calendars, inboxes, and workspaces in the background. It will flag those updates such as when a deadline shifts or when preparing morning briefings. If a user gives it permission through the ChatGPT desktop app, it can also bridge into a user’s machine to access files or run local Codex tasks.

I stress-tested Dots as a journalist tracking developments across the technology industry. A detailed prompt to get this set up was all that was really needed (it needs the context of which beats or domains to keep an eye on, any specific sources of information, and the window of time), the dot I set up began with daily 7am briefings on putting together the important developments of the past few hours (as it was late night IST). Nothing groundbreaking, one could say, but it saves more than a few minutes of manual searching every morning to achieve the same information spectrum.

It is not without occasional foibles. Once, the 7am briefing arrived at 10am without any specific reason, but that hasn’t happened since. Often, the briefing tends to lean a bit too much towards certain topics, and some prompting along the way tweaks that behaviour.

Most appreciated are the follow-ups: Dots picked out an article I had written about three months ago for HT (I never pointed it to my author page or shared any personal-professional details), and gave me an update stating that the company and product I had written about at that time, had since updated the terms and conditions document to reflect a new change. At another time, it pointed out that there had been a price change for a review done a few weeks ago.

This is just one example. Dots can be handy to create a morning briefing dashboard for you with calendar, emails, messages and documents for context—and pick out what should get more of your attention that day. Or keeping track of an ongoing project in terms of timeline and what’s been done. Or setting it up to research a defined source list and tracking updates or changes as they happen. Or even to connect an email inbox and ask the Dot to classify messages by urgency, extract requests, and draft replies in your preferred style.

Unfortunately, none of this comes without having to part with a fair share of money. Dots for India is currently behind the OpenAI ChatGPT Pro subscription that is priced upwards of ₹10,699 per month (that’s ChatGPT Pro 100). Personal users can set up one dot per eligible account. That brings us to the point of the broader ecosystem.

Last week, Google expanded Tasks in Gemini, a agentic feature in the Gemini app that runs multi-step jobs and recurring routines in the background, to be available for free in India, US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia. It can do a lot of what ChatGPT Dots can do, and even for Gemini free-tier users. There’s of course more for paid users, such as Personal Intelligence context across Google apps and Workplace tools, if that’s needed.