The US government approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips to Chinese companies, since December last year, data released by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier today indicates. These include chips made by companies including Nvidia, AMD and Semsotai USA. File photo

Brian Mast is a Republican US Representative for Florida's 21st congressional district and serves as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The official statement says Mast “exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD's AI chip licenses for the People's Republic of China.”

They say, the findings detail requested sales of 3.4 million AI chips to China by the chip companies between December 2025 and May 2026, as well as the approval of 879,868 by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). These include approvals for AI chip exports to Department of War-designated Chinese Military Companies like Alibaba and Tencent.

It is important to note that the disclosure confirms the quantity approved for shipping, but that does not necessarily mean the quantity delivered. Nvidia says it has already stopped shipping licensed Hopper products to China.

For instance, Nvidia had received approvals to ship 75,000 H200 chips to the Alibaba Group, and a similar number to Bytedance. AMD had approval for a similar spec AI chip shipment, in similar quantities to Bytedance subsidiary, Beijing Zitiao Network Technology Company. Nvidia also had 75,000 chip shipments approved for Tencent, while AMD could ship a similar number to Tencent subsidiary, Orient Power Holdings Limited.

Other approved shipments included 24,780 Nvidia chips to Beijing Didi Inﬁnity Technology and Development Company, and 75,000 AMD chips to Beijing DiDi. The disclosures note that all these orders were approved, but the status remains as “not shipped”.

In December, the US government had given a nod to shipping a certain quantity of chips to Chinese AI and tech companies, rolling back restrictions that were in place earlier.