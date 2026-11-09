Iraq tightens security amid Iran war fears after US calls for border closure; army given ‘exceptional powers’

The monitoring operation reportedly covers areas from Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan in the north to Basra in the south. The army has also strengthened its presence along the Syrian border, the official said. Basra remains a particular focus because of concerns over armed groups operating in strategically sensitive locations, the official added.

A senior Iraqi security official said that surveillance has been intensified along sensitive stretches of the Iranian and Syrian borders. Security forces are conducting round-the-clock checks for unusual movements, with additional troops deployed in border cities.

Army commanders have been granted “exceptional powers” to respond immediately to armed violations without seeking prior approval from Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, according to the Arab newspaper.

Iraq has stepped up security preparations and drawn up emergency plans amid growing fears of a fresh war between the United States and Iran. The measures include a possible shift to online classes and arrangements to accommodate people displaced by the fighting, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing Iraqi officials.

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US asks Iraq to close most border crossings with Iran The security measures come as Washington presses Baghdad to restrict cross-border movement with Iran. The US on Sunday asked Iraq to shut all but two of its border crossings with Iran, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein. Washington wants one crossing in the Kurdistan region and another elsewhere in Iraq to remain operational, Hussein said.

"There are many official and unofficial border crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we are currently in discussions with them," Hussein told Al Jazeera.

Iraq had closed the Sheeb border crossing with Iran last month to review security arrangements and install equipment to detect smuggling, Reuters also reported.

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On Saturday, Hussein said Iraq was investigating attacks launched from its territory against neighbouring Gulf countries. He also said Baghdad was in talks with Iran-aligned armed groups to bring their weapons under state control. Iraq had postponed its deadline for armed factions to hand over their weapons to June 2027 after facing resistance to the move.

Al-Zaidi assures Trump Iraqi territory will not be used for attacks On November 5, Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi told US President Donald Trump that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used to attack neighbouring countries, as per the Iraqi prime minister's office.

Al-Zaidi's office said the two leaders discussed regional developments, security concerns and ways to prevent the war from spreading. The prime minister called for "respect for the sovereignty of states and for Iraqi territory not to be used as a launching point for attacks against neighbouring countries", according to the statement by the PMO.

Fears over Iran-aligned armed groups Iraqi officials have also expressed concern that armed factions could join the war on Iran's side if fighting escalates, Asharq Al-Awsat reported. The newspaper said political officials had raised concerns about reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was encouraging armed groups to prepare for possible retaliation.

On November 4, Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani as saying that resistance leaders had received a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calling for them to "confront the enemy without limits". According to Tasnim, Qaani said the groups had begun translating the message into action through a written declaration of complete allegiance.

A political source told Asharq Al-Awsat that Al-Zaidi had informed the Coordination Framework, an alliance of major Shiite political groups, about the possibility of a US attack on Iran. He also raised concerns that Iran-backed groups linked to the alliance could launch attacks in support of Tehran, the source said.