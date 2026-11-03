MUMBAI: Gangster Anil Pandit’s sister-in-law has been arrested in Karnal district in Haryana in connection with the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, even as police continue to hunt down Pandit’s brother for the attempt on the actor’s life. Pandit’s sister-in-law and brother are allegedly linked to the money trail in the case. Tiger Shroff case: Gangster’s sister-in-law held

Pandit’s sister-in-law, Sunaina, is the 13th accused to be arrested in the case,” said a Mumbai crime branch officer. “We are bringing her to Mumbai on a transit remand.”

Pandit, a key operative of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is believed to have masterminded the attempt on Shroff’s life at a football ground in Juhu, where two shooters fired several bullets at the actor as he pulled away in his car. Pandit, a native of Haryana, fled to the United States in 2023, and has since orchestrated several high-profile shootings in India while running the gang’s extortion racket from there.

Pandit has taken responsibility for the firing at the gym of Punjabi signer Guru Randhawa in Delhi on June 11. Pandit is also involved in several extortion cases in Panipat, Sonepat and Karnal in Haryana, said the police officer.

Among the 13 individuals arrested in the Shroff firing case are the two shooters and their getaway man, who were intercepted at the Kota railway station while fleeing by train to Delhi the day after the shooting.

The Delhi police arrested four alleged weapons suppliers – Radha Verma, Babita Rao, Kunal Jaminsingh and Sumit Saroliya. Three more accused – Sarpanch Khatak alias Ankit, Sameer Khatri and Jatin Panchal – were arrested from Sonipat in Haryana, for allegedly providing logistical help and financing for the Shroff shooting. Subsequently, Pranjal Thakral was arrested from Indore and Amar Mundiya from Sonepat.