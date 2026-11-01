12th accused in Tiger Shroff firing case remanded in police custody till Nov 6

Mumbai: A special MCOCA court on Saturday remanded the 12th accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case in police custody till November 6, after investigators told the court that money had been transferred from his bank account to a co-accused. Investigators suspect the funds were used to procure the motorcycle allegedly used in the getaway and meet other expenses connected with the crime. The other 11 accused in the case were also remanded in police custody till November 6 on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Amar Surendra Mundiya, arrested from Kharkhauda in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Friday, was produced before the court after the Mumbai crime branch secured his transit remand. Investigating officer and assistant commissioner of police Sadanand Rane told the court that Mundiya’s custody was necessary to trace the source of the funds and identify the applications used to transfer the money.

Opposing the remand, Mundiya’s lawyer argued that several accused had already been arrested and that bank records and other technical evidence could be obtained without custodial interrogation. However, special judge NR Pradhan, after examining the case diary, held that his custody was necessary for further investigation.

The other 11 accused were remanded in police custody till November 6 on Thursday. While seeking their custody, the prosecution had told the court that two teams were allegedly involved in executing the conspiracy—one tasked with procuring weapons and the other with delivering them to the shooters. Investigators also alleged that the accused used concealed communication applications to coordinate their activities.

The court had observed that despite the recovery of weapons and digital evidence, including conversations and photographs, several aspects of the alleged conspiracy remained to be investigated. These included establishing the individual roles of the accused and their suspected links with absconding accused Anil Pandit and other members of the crime syndicate.

The case stems from the October 18 firing in Juhu, when two shooters allegedly fired five rounds at Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped without serious injury, while his driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, sustained bullet injuries.

Police have named Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a wanted accused. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack through social media posts. Police invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused on October 27.