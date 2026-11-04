₹36-crore SBI robbery: Gang exploited bank’s rural reach, CCTV security gaps

The latest incident wherein two State Bank of India (SBI) branches were separately targeted by a gang of robbers has exposed glaring lapses at one of the targeted branches where all eight CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional for the past several days. Turns out the gang chose SBI because of its extensive rural network, substantial cash flow, and perceived security vulnerabilities; the police said. The police are also examining whether the bank’s ‘gold loan’ operations influenced the gang’s choice of branches, given the volume of gold pledged by rural customers. (HT)

During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that SBI’s extensive presence in rural areas and relatively high cash availability made it an attractive target. The police are also examining whether the bank’s ‘gold loan’ operations influenced the gang’s choice of branches, given the volume of gold pledged by rural customers.

Nitin Ganapure, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jalgaon division, said, “As SBI has good penetration in rural areas, the accused deliberately preferred SBI over other banks. Additionally, they chose Saturday because of the relatively low customer footfalls that may have helped them execute their plan.”

The robbery took place on October 31 when four armed men entered the SBI branch and escaped with 27 kg of gold pledged by customers and ₹92.26 lakh in cash. The four accused were chased and apprehended by villagers and the police shortly after the robbery. They have been identified as Ankush Tulsidas Pawar, 25, from Khaparkheda in Buldhana district; Ankush Shravan Chavan, 30, from Ramdevwadi in Jalgaon taluka; Gajanan Rajendra Pawar, 32, from Nyaydongri in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik district; and Shankar Ramesh Jasak, 42, from Manyarkheda in Jalgaon taluka. The police recovered the stolen valuables worth ₹36.48 crore, including gold and cash. Two motorcycles, two pistols and a chopper used in the crime were also seized. During the investigation, the police also recovered a diary belonging to the main accused, Jasak, in which he had listed plans to purchase land, property and other assets using the proceeds of the robbery. Investigating officer and police inspector Shashikant Patil on November 1 produced the four accused before a court which remanded them to police custody for 10 days.

The police said that the targeted branch is strategically located near a market area where cash transactions and the inflow of money are relatively high. The accused may also have believed that they could escape towards the neighbouring Gujarat border after the robbery. However, they were intercepted and arrested before they could get away; the investigators said.

Significantly, the investigation has brought the branch’s security arrangements under scrutiny. All eight CCTV cameras installed inside the bank were reportedly not functioning for several days before the robbery. The police suspect that the accused may have been aware of this lapse and may have deliberately exploited it. CCTV cameras installed in the village were also found to be non-functional, leaving the investigators with limited surveillance footage to reconstruct the movements of the gang. The police are also probing whether the bank’s ‘gold loan’ business made its branches particularly attractive to the gang. Hindustan Times tried to contact branch manager Jayesh Rane for comment, but he was unavailable.