New Mexico teen Serenity Santillanes goes missing, authorities ‘concerned for her safety’

“It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Due to the circumstances of her disappearance, law enforcement is concerned for her safety,” the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on X.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a New Mexico teen who went missing days ago. 15-year-old Serenity Santillanes was last seen in the area of Candelaria Rd NW and Second St NW on 11/01/2026.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office listed Serenity as an “endangered missing juvenile”.

What we know about Serenity Santillanes’ disappearance Many of Serenity’s family members have spoken out on social media, sharing what they know about her disappearance and the circumstances around it.

Brianna Nicole, who knows the missing girl, said in a Facebook post that Serenity was last seen with her biological mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and three other juveniles, but that at this time, “none of them have been able to account for her whereabouts.”

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“We are asking everyone to please keep their eyes open. Even if you think you may have seen someone or have the smallest piece of information, PLEASE reach out. No tip is too small. Given her activity on social media, we are also asking anyone who may have had recent contact with her online to please reach out to myself or Slicks Santillanes immediately,” Brianna wrote.

She added, “Serenity, we are praying with everything we have that you are safe and that you make it back home to the people who love you. Please come home.”

It is unclear how Serenity is related to Brianna.

Slicks, who Brianna mentioned in her post, said in a Facebook postthat Serenity is her sister.

“I just want my baby sister home safe if anything please contact us , there is a 1000$ reward,” Slicks wrote

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Angelina Santillanes, Serenity’s aunt, said in a post, “We need help locating my niece. Serenity, please, if anybody knows where she's at contact the police or my family, we don't know if she is okay or in danger. She was lasting with her mother that she is not supposed to be with. Please keep our family in your prayer that she comes home safe. Thank you for everybody that's been sharing and your prayers. We really appreciate it. We know god is good and we know god. After his prayers and she will be home.”

Joseph Santillanes, who said Serenity is his niece, also shared the ‘MISSING’ poster on Facebook.

“Please share this is my niece serenity last seen in the north valley yesterday please contact me if you no of her where abouts thank you!!” he wrote.

Anyone who has any information on Serenity’s whereabouts is urged to text BCSO to 847411, or call their Missing Persons Unit at 505-468-7070.