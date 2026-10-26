A search is underway for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over two weeks. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists Tristyn Alexandria Asher as missing since October 8, after being last seen in the Toledo area. Tristyn Asher: Search underway for 17-year-old last seen in Toledo area, may be accompanied by a male (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Asher is 5 ft 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 135 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and pale skin.

The teen’s mother, Jennifer Asher, told WTOL 11 that she believes the homeschooled senior ran away from their Toledo home. She added that Asher’s return would allow the girl to access quality medical treatment for several health concerns. However, she refused to disclose those concerns out of respect for her daughter's privacy.

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"We love her," Jennifer said. "We just want to know that she's okay."

Jennifer says that Asher comes from a family of six children.