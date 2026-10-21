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Controlled burn near Aurora, Colorado; smoke visible from Denver airport

Initial reports suggested the activity could be linked to a planned prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Updated on: Oct 21, 2026, 23:51:38 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Thick smoke was seen rising over Aurora, Colorado, and was visible from Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Fire breaks out in Aurora, Colorado. (Representative)
Fire breaks out in Aurora, Colorado. (Representative)

Photos and videos posted by witnesses on social media showed large plumes of smoke.

Planned prescribed burn

Initial reports suggested the activity could be linked to a planned prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Controlled burning operations were scheduled for the day near East 56th Avenue and Memphis Street.

Officials said smoke could be visible for several miles across the region, while the refuge’s Wildlife Drive and trails remained open.

  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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