MUNA's tour bus catches fire on California freeway; band members safe

A private tour bus reportedly carrying members of indie pop band MUNA caught fire. According to KTLA, the incident took place on the southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank on Monday morning. All members of the band are safe. A tour bus carrying members of indie pop band MUNA caught fire. (Representative)

The band confirmed the incident in a social media post, saying several personal belongings were lost but everyone was safe.

"The band MUNA as seen on the news this morning. many personal items were lost but we’re all safe, thank goodness," MUNA wrote.