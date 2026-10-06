In 1979, John Denver bought 957 acres in Colorado for an environmental dream; after Windstar was sold, 927 acres remained protected from development

John Denver gave a new direction to 957 acres of Colorado land when he acquired the Windstar estate in 1979. A 2013 statement from Windstar Land Conservancy and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) says the land had previously been a sheep ranch and later served as a retreat center for St. Benedict's Monastery. Denver, a famous musician and environmentalist, dreamed of creating an environmental research facility on the estate that would also provide housing for its staff. John Denver acquired 957 acres in Colorado in 1979, aiming to create an environmental research facility. Despite the property being sold in 2013, 927 acres remain protected by a conservation easement, preserving its natural habitat for future generations. (Instagram/@johndenvermusic)

Ultimately, the property was sold, but much of the acreage remained protected from future development. The 2013 announcement notes that a perpetual conservation easement placed on the property in 1996 protects 927 of the 957 acres from development. Aspen Valley Land Trust and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails hold the conservation easement. The property was also described as important wildlife and wetlands habitat, making the preservation of its natural values an important part of the arrangement.

Formation of the conservation agreement The ownership structure evolved in 1996. RMI's fiscal 2013 Form 990 records that RMI acquired a 50 percent interest in the Windstar property that year, while the Windstar Foundation held the other half. The two organizations then conveyed their interests to Windstar Land Conservancy, a charitable organization established to hold the title. Its board consisted of two representatives from each organization and one at-large director.

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The tax filing also documents the conservation arrangement. Windstar Land Conservancy, RMI, and the Windstar Foundation placed an easement on the property to preserve 927 acres of the 957-acre holding in perpetuity. By this stage, Denver's role was part of Windstar's history rather than its ownership structure. His connection to the property began with the 1979 purchase and his plans for an environmental center, while the later conservation arrangement was established through the organizations that held the property in the 1990s. The easement allowed the protected portion to remain subject to conservation restrictions even if ownership changed later.