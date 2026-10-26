Kaiya Jackson: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Tennessee girl
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department for Kaiya Jackson.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department for 16-year-old Kaiya Jackson, who is missing. She was last seen on Friday, October 23.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared photos of Jackson on Facebook, stating that she was “wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, tan cheetah-print pajama pants, and a gray hoodie” when she disappeared.
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“She is 5'8" tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Kaiya or have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the post added.
Facebook users offered their prayers in the comment section, with one user commenting, “I hope she's found safe soon and gets the help she needs. 16 is not a grown up.” Another wrote, “Praying for her to be safe and return safely.”
“Sending prayers for this young ladies safety and return to home !! Prayers to her family,” wrote a user, while another said, “Prayers for her safe return”.
The AWARE Foundation also posted about Jackson.
“PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Please keep your eyes open and share this alert. Even the smallest piece of information could help bring Kaiya home safely,” it wrote on X.
What is an Endangered Child Alert?
An Endangered Child Alert, often referred to as an Endangered Missing Child Alert, is a public notification issued by law enforcement when a missing child's case does not meet the strict emergency criteria for an AMBER Alert. However, in this case too, the child is , but the child is still believed to be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.
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According to the Ohio AMBER Alert’s website, the following criteria has to be met to initiate the Endangered Missing Child Alert:
- When law enforcement confirms the child is under 18 years of age.
- When law enforcement confirms the child is missing, “such as lost, non-witnessed/non-confirmed abduction or the child’s whereabouts are unknown.”
- When law enforcement believes that “the missing circumstances pose a credible threat of serious bodily harm or death to the child.”
- There is sufficient descriptive information about the missing child and the “circumstances surrounding the disappearance that the alert activation will help locate the child.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More