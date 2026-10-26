The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department for 16-year-old Kaiya Jackson, who is missing. She was last seen on Friday, October 23. Kaiya Jackson: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Tennessee girl (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Facebook)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared photos of Jackson on Facebook, stating that she was “wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, tan cheetah-print pajama pants, and a gray hoodie” when she disappeared.

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“She is 5'8" tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Kaiya or have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the post added.

Facebook users offered their prayers in the comment section, with one user commenting, “I hope she's found safe soon and gets the help she needs. 16 is not a grown up.” Another wrote, “Praying for her to be safe and return safely.”