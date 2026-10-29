Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon, missing Colorado Mountain College hikers, found dead after massive search

The two bodies were found near each other, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

It said that a detailed investigation will be completed in partnership with the Chaffee County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that their bodies were found around 3:30 pm in a basin of West Apostle Mountain in the county. It added that foul play is not suspected, and that they will “not offer theories as to what may have happened until an autopsy can be completed.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Wednesday night, October 28, that two hikers were found dead after they were originally reported missing on October 23. 19-year-old Kaden Matsuda and 20-year-old Jackson Donlon were both students who attended Colorado Mountain College Leadville campus.

“Our heart aches for Kaden and Jackson’s family and friends. We are very proud of our team’s efforts to find them before this weekend’s coming storm. Although this is a gut punch, our prayers were answered that we would find Kaden and Jackson, allowing some closure for the family. We ask that everyone give time and distance to family members and friends as they mourn their loss,” said Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

Colorado Mountain College Leadville speaks out Colorado Mountain College Leadville issued a statement after news of the students’ deaths surfaced. Read the full statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon, two members of our Colorado Mountain College community."

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, faculty and everyone who knew and cared about them. Our focus tonight is on supporting those closest to Kaden and Jackson and making sure our Leadville students, faculty and staff have the emotional support they need in the difficult days ahead."

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"We are extraordinarily grateful to the search and rescue professionals and volunteers who devoted themselves to finding Kaden and Jackson."

“CMC will leave information regarding the search and recovery to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office."

Matsuda and Donlon had planned to hike Ice Mountain when they embarked on their journey five days before their bodies were found, per CBS News. The sheriff's office said that people planning this hike would drive near Winfield and access the Mt. Huron trailhead. When deputies responded to the trailhead earlier, they found Matsuda's vehicle.

The sheriff's office has warned that hikers planning to navigate Ice Mountain must be very experienced as it is a technical climb.