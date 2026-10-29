Natalie Armstrong, 13-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving Dallas home, found safe
Natalie Armstrong, a Dallas teenager with intellectual disabilities, was found safe after being reported missing more than a week ago.
A Dallas teenager with intellectual disabilities was found safe after being reported missing more than a week ago. Dallas Police confirmed that 13-year-old Natalie Armstrong has been found safe, and the Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued its Endangered Missing Person Alert.
After Natalie went missing, she was designated as an endangered missing person who “may be in need of assistance,” per ABC. She had been last seen on foot at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 in the 9300 block of Whistle Stop Place in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.
What Natalie Armstrong’s mother said
Natalie’s mother, Megan Bernhardt, said after her disappearance that her daughter has autism. She feared that Natalie would put herself in danger without realizing it.
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"She's on the spectrum, but high functioning," Bernhardt said.
Bernhardt added that Natalie had been anxious about school evaluations scheduled for the next morning.
"She was feeling anxious about those and ended up just taking off from home. And I wasn't able to catch her in time and stop her," Bernhardt said.
The mother said at the time that she believes that Natalie may have left the neighborhood on the light rail. The Lake Highlands DART station is just a short walk from the apartment complex where Natalie lives. Bernhardt said that Natalie has jumped on the train before, but has never been missing for this long.
"Her thought process just is a little bit different from other people's at times," Bernhardt said.
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She had also said that she was worried her daughter may not be able to recognize certain dangers, like getting into a stranger's car.
"She doesn't always have those same sort of fears or concerns in making those choices," Bernhardt said.
After Natalie’s disappearance, the Dallas Police Department had released surveillance photos of her walking along a street.
“On October 21, 2026, at approximately 8:43 p.m., Natalie was seen exiting a DART train at the SMU/Mockingbird Station, with another person, believed to be juvenile. She was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes as seen in the photos below,” they wrote on Facebook.
Police did not reveal where Natalie was located.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More