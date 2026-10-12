Who is Kira Naylor? Saratoga Springs police searching for woman, 20, last seen talking to mystery ‘young man’

Saratoga Springs police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen riding a blue bike in the Harvest Hills neighborhood Saturday evening, October 10, Heidi Hatch KUTV posted on X. Police said Kira Naylor has a developmental disability. Who is Kira Naylor? Saratoga Springs police searching for missing 20-year-old woman (Heidi Naylor/Facebook)

Who is Kira Naylor? Kira has been described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair, She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink hoodie and blue jeans with a frayed knee.

Kira’s mother, Heidi Naylor, posted details about the circumstances around her daughter’s disappearance in a Facebook group.

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“This is our daughter Kira Naylor. She was on a Blue Beach cruiser. A young man (that we didn’t know) stopped by the house with her and was helping her on the front lawn with her bike when we went out to talk to her she was gone as well as her bike, and the young man. He is Caucasian in his early 20’s with bowl cut hair. Her phone is dead. Has anyone seen her? We live on Tea Rose Court. She is developmentally delayed which is part of our concern,” she wrote.

In another Facebook post, Heidi claimed that they spoke to Kira and that she is alive, but the person she is with would not tell them where she is.

“We have talked to her. She is alive the person with her will NOT tell us where she is at. She is alive. But NOT been found. The person with her is coaching her. Please keep looking,” wrote Heidi.

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She added that her daughter was last seen at 8:10 pm on October 10.

Alisha Turnbow, Heidi’s neighbor, also shared in a Facebook post, “Saratoga Springs and Lehi friends.....This is my neighbors daughter from the neighborhood I just moved from. PLEASE keep an eye out. We live in such a safe community you would never expect this when your daughter is in a grocery store parking lot, let alone her own front yard. Last posts that I checked, she still has not been found.”

She added, “This neighborhood is the FARTHEST East and North in Saratoga Springs. It literally borders Lehi city lines and Camp Williams/Bluffdale. Harvest Hills is boarded by Redwood Rd, Mountain View Corridor and and 2100 straight shot to I-15.... So, if you are near any of these areas, it is just as likely she could be down at the new Smiths in Lehi by the Maverick as it could be she is out at the Springs in Saratoga.”

Anyone with information about Kira’s whereabouts is urged to call Saratoga Springs police dispatch at 801-798-5600.