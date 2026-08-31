Jenny Lupton death: Southwest Airlines flight attendant's nephew reveals unusual circumstances, ‘Her bed was untouched’
In a conversation with HT.com, Jenny Lupton's nephew, Samuel, described her as a “very friendly person” who knew “exactly how to make anyone laugh or smile.”
Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jenny Lupton’s family has opened up after her tragic death, revealing important details of the investigation and her life. Jenny, 50, was found dead at a hotel in Waikiki on August 20. Hawaiian authorities told her family that she died from an apparent fall.
The Honolulu Police Department’s investigation is underway. A local medical examiner said her official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.
In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Jenny’s nephew, Samuel Lupton, described her as a “very friendly person” who knew “exactly how to make anyone laugh or smile.”
“She was everyone’s friend. She traveled the world and was always up for an adventure,” Samuel said.
“When I was younger, my siblings and I would often see Southwest airplanes in the sky and we would get excited because we could see ‘Jenny’s plane’,” he recalled.
How Jenny Lupton’s family learned about the tragedy
Samuel revealed that Jenny’s sister, Tresa Lupton, was called by the medical examiner in Honolulu and informed about her death.
“I was in shock when I found out,” said Samuel. “At the time, I was at work. The news broke my heart, as did it for all of Jenny’s singles, nieces, and nephews. We miss her every day.”
Amid speculations that Jenny may have died by suicide, Samuel stressed that the family had no reason to think that she would harm herself.
“Her 15-year old-boy was her world,” he said.
Also Read | Who was Jenny Lupton and what happened to her? Oklahoma Southwest flight attendant found dead in Hawaii
However, Samuel did acknowledge that the circumstances are “unusual.”
“Jenny was well known and loved by many. We also don’t know anyone who would want to harm her. That said, she’s not from Honolulu. Without any evidence, any conclusion about Jenny’s death is speculation,” he said.
“From what we currently understand, her hotel bed was essentially untouched. Her death occurred at 5:00 am in Honolulu. At this point she had gone without sleep for 24+ hours. Many questions remain surrounding her death,” he added.
Samuel said that before her death, Jenny had been dancing with a friend at local bars.
“She had even gotten a hibiscus tattoo that very night that she had always wanted. She texted Tresa about the tattoo and expressed her excitement to return to Oklahoma to fill in the tattoo with color. Hours later, she was dead,” he said.
‘Jenny loved her job’
Samuel said Jenny was fond of her job as it “gave her the freedom to meet people all around the world.”
“Jenny loved her job,” he said. “It suited her well as she was a very social person.”
Samuel said that authorities told Jenny’s family that she fell from the 24th floor of a hotel in Honolulu.
Also Read | Jenny Lupton family and son: ‘Foul play’ suspected in Oklahoma Southwest flight attendant's death in Hawaii
“She was found at roughly 5:30 am. She landed in a waste bin. Her phone was found on the floor of the balcony,” he said
He added that as authorities learn more about Jenny’s case, the family is “hoping to gain access to critical evidence like camera footage and key-card access devices.”
Samuel thanked law enforcement for their ongoing effort.
“Our Oklahoma AG, Gentner Drummond has been in close contact with the Hawaii AG and with the Lupton family and that we appreciate all he’s done to help us,” he said.
Amid the investigation, a Facebook page titled ‘Memories of Jenny Lupton’ has been set up, where her friends, family and loved ones have been writing about their experiences with her.
“Jenny was an incredible person and the world isn’t the same without her,” Samuel said.
A GoFundMe has been launched to help Jenny's family in the aftermath of the tragedy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More