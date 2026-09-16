Anthony Joseph Blas cause of death: Tragic details emerge in Cal State Fullerton freshman's case – latest details

An 18-year-old freshman at Cal State Fullerton died after a fraternity function at the college. Anthony Joseph Blas from Whittier, who had just started college a few weeks ago, was dropped at the emergency department of St. Jude Medical Center shortly after midnight Saturday, September 12. Anthony Joseph Blas cause of death: Tragic details emerge in Cal State Fullerton freshman's case (Facebook/Los Altos High School, Conquerors)

Anthony Joseph Blas’ cause of death Blas’ official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. However, alcohol is being eyed as a factor in his death, police said.

Police said in a statement that according to detectives, the incident occurred in the area of Associated Rd. and Milton Ave., and “Blas was a Cal State Fullerton student who was attending a function at an unaffiliated fraternity.”

“The incident occurred in the area of Associated Rd. and Milton Ave., and Blas was a Cal State Fullerton student who was attending a function at an unaffiliated fraternity.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, alcohol consumption appears to have been a contributing factor in the male’s death. However, the official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office,” Fullerton Police Department said in a statement on Instagram.

“At this time, hazing is not considered to be a factor, and there is no evidence to suggest foul play. This investigation remains active and ongoing,” the statement added.

Fullerton police said officers were called to St. Jude Medical Center after an unresponsive 18-year-old was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency department.

“Despite life-saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Fullerton police detectives responded to the location and began their death investigation," Fullerton police Sgt. Ryan O’Neil said, per ABC7. "Based on preliminary investigation, alcohol consumption is a contributing factor to the male’s death."

The investigation prompted detectives to go to the 2100 block of Teri Place, an area near the Cal State Fullerton campus that neighbors described as “frat row.” The fraternities in the area are unaffiliated with the university, and are located off campus.

Blas’ father shared with Eyewitness News that his son had been pledging an off-campus fraternity and had recently been accepted. He revealed that his son was invited to the fraternity house that night to celebrate, and also raised questions about why nobody called 911.

Cal State Fullerton issues statement Cal State Fullerton said that it was aware of Blas’ death.

“Cal State Fullerton is aware of the death of a student that occurred over the weekend at an off-campus residence. Our hearts are with the student's family and the campus community during this incredibly difficult time. The university is providing support to students, including counseling through Counseling and Psychological Services, and is reaching out to those who may be affected," a statement from the university read, in part, per ABC7.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Carrillo at (714) 738-5361 or Eric.Carrillo@fullertonpd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227) or submit a tip through the Orange County Crime Stoppers website, www.occrimestoppers.org.