Jenny Lupton update: Late Southwest Airlines flight attendant's last text revealed as family weighs in on suicide claims

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jenny Lupton’s final text has been revealed after her death. Police in Hawaii are now investigating the circumstances that led to her death. Jenny Lupton death: Southwest Airlines flight attendant's last text revealed (GoFundMe)

Speaking with CBS affiliate KWTV, her niece Hannah shared the last text Jenny sent before she apparently fell from a balcony on the 24th floor of her hotel room in Waikiki.

“She was even texting one of the other flight attendants asking, ‘What are we doing tomorrow?’” Hannah told KWTV. “And that was her last text.”

“She was amazing with the passengers,” Hannah added. “She loved to have fun with them... It wasn’t really a job. It was her life.”

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“Jenny is not with us anymore, but it’s hard to process,” she continued. “And I think the direction of grieving definitely changes with that answer.”

Family addresses suicide possibilities Jenny, 50, was found dead at a hotel in Waikiki on August 20. Hawaiian authorities told her family that she apparently died from an apparent fall.

The Honolulu Police Department’s investigation is underway. A local medical examiner said her official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, People reported. A final determination could take several months.

Southwest Airlines previously confirmed to the outlet that Lupton died during a layover.

Lupton’s family does not believe that she died by suicide, CBS affiliate KWTV previously reported. The family has called for further investigation.

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“The timeline doesn’t make sense, and we are afraid that maybe there was foul play,” Lupton’s sister, Tresa, told the outlet. “She just went out with one of her flight attendant friends, and they danced and had a good time. She had gotten a tattoo while she was there.”

In a news release previously shared with People, the Honolulu Police Department said that its detectives were working with her family amid the investigation.

“This is a thorough investigation that will take time,” the statement read. “Detectives are conducting numerous interviews, reviewing and recovering surveillance video, and examining evidence as part of the investigative process.”

Police later added, “On behalf of Jenny Lupton’s family, we ask for patience as detectives conduct this investigation and respectfully request that the family’s privacy be honored during this difficult time.”