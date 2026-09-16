Waikiki fire update: Massive blaze reported on Lewers Street in Honolulu, Hawaii; scary videos emerge
A fire was reported at Lewers Street in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii on September 15, prompting a massive response from the fire department.
A fire was reported at Lewers Street in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii on September 15. The fire department responded heavily as per an independent journalist.
However, the Honolulu Fire Department is yet to comment officially on the matter. A cause for the fire is not known and there are no reports of injuries yet.
Scary videos of the fire were also shared on Facebook.
Waikiki fire: Scary videos emerge
The independent reporter shared a video showing the fire burning from a distance as smoke could be seen and flashing lights were also visible.
“Multiple people sent in footage tonight, September 15, showing a heavy Honolulu Fire Department and HPD response to a fire at Kiki’s Tiki Bar, also known as Kiki’s Upstairs, at 310 Lewers Street in Waikīkī. Kiki’s is a late night nightclub and lounge located on the second floor above The Pupu House. The business advertises DJs, dancing, drinks and private events. Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the building and multiple firefighters and emergency vehicles responding. One person at the scene said nearby businesses within the complex were cleared while firefighters worked the fire,” they wrote.
Another person shared a video from the scene showing fire department personnel were present.
“S**t is getting real in Wakkiki! There’s a fire above the old Moose McGillicuddy‘s in Waikiki on Lewers Street. The fire department is rolled big and they’re smashing all the windows #on the second floor to probably let the smoke out so they can see if the fire is extinguished,” they wrote.
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Yet another person shared a video and wrote “I hope everyone is safe!”.
Waikiki fire in Ala Moana Boulevard area
The news of the fire on Lewers Street comes days after the fire in the Ala Moana Boulevard area of Waikiki. Honolulu firefighters managed to extinguish a fire in a high-rise. The Honolulu Fire Department shared a video of their operations as well.
“The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm building fire reported near 1720 Ala Moana Boulevard at 8:32am. The first unit arrived on scene at 8:39am, found light black smoke coming from a penthouse unit of a high-rise building. Fire fighters commenced an offensive fire attack, checked for fire extension to make sure that the fire did not spread from the enclosed balcony to adjacent rooms or units,” the statement read.
“The fire was brought under control at 8:47am and fully extinguished at 9:11am. Two residents from the fire unit and three who lived in adjacent units, were assessed for injury and illness by Emergency Medical Services. All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries reported,” they added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More