Waikiki fire update: Massive blaze reported on Lewers Street in Honolulu, Hawaii; scary videos emerge

A fire was reported at Lewers Street in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii on September 15. The fire department responded heavily as per an independent journalist. A fire was reported in Waikiki on September 15. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) However, the Honolulu Fire Department is yet to comment officially on the matter. A cause for the fire is not known and there are no reports of injuries yet. Scary videos of the fire were also shared on Facebook. Waikiki fire: Scary videos emerge The independent reporter shared a video showing the fire burning from a distance as smoke could be seen and flashing lights were also visible.

“Multiple people sent in footage tonight, September 15, showing a heavy Honolulu Fire Department and HPD response to a fire at Kiki’s Tiki Bar, also known as Kiki’s Upstairs, at 310 Lewers Street in Waikīkī. Kiki’s is a late night nightclub and lounge located on the second floor above The Pupu House. The business advertises DJs, dancing, drinks and private events. Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the building and multiple firefighters and emergency vehicles responding. One person at the scene said nearby businesses within the complex were cleared while firefighters worked the fire,” they wrote. Another person shared a video from the scene showing fire department personnel were present.

“S**t is getting real in Wakkiki! There’s a fire above the old Moose McGillicuddy‘s in Waikiki on Lewers Street. The fire department is rolled big and they’re smashing all the windows #on the second floor to probably let the smoke out so they can see if the fire is extinguished,” they wrote. Also Read | Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash; colleagues pay touching tributes Yet another person shared a video and wrote “I hope everyone is safe!”.

Waikiki fire in Ala Moana Boulevard area The news of the fire on Lewers Street comes days after the fire in the Ala Moana Boulevard area of Waikiki. Honolulu firefighters managed to extinguish a fire in a high-rise. The Honolulu Fire Department shared a video of their operations as well.