A 24-year-old suburban woman disappeared after authorities said she traveled to Chicago with her boyfriend, who came back home alone. A family member reported Alyssa Smith missing on September 30. Who is Alyssa Smith? Woman disappears on trip to Chicago with boyfriend, he returns home alone (Palatine Police Department)

Alyssa’s mother, Rebecca Smith, told NBC Chicago that her daughter went to Chicago with her boyfriend. She learned about her daughter’s disappearance only after her boyfriend returned without her. He brought back some of her belongings.

“We want her home. We want to know that she is alive and safe,” Rebecca said. “That's all we're asking is the public's help to bring Alyssa home.”

Who is Alyssa Smith? Police described Alyssa as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 to 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and multiple piercings and numerous tattoos, including a Pennywise clown tattoo on her left shoulder. She was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light khaki-colored pants or sweatpants and white Adidas shoes.

Rebecca described her daughter as a “free spirit” with “a big heart.” She said Alyssa enjoys art and makeup.

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Ever since Alyssa’s disappearance, police have been following up on possible sightings of Alyssa. Chicago police reportedly made contact with Alyssa and her boyfriend around 3 pm on September 28 in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.

"During that contact, Smith declined to provide her name to responding officers and did not accept police services, leaving the area on foot," an update from Palatine Police read Friday, October 9.

Alyssa was identified in body camera footage, and then seen the next day on surveillance cameras around 11 pm near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.

Authorities said that Alyssa’s boyfriend last saw her during the early-morning hours on September 30 in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue. He told police that his girlfriend "entered a dark colored Honda" with two other people and he hasn't seen her since.

Palatine Deputy Chief David Brandwein told NBC Chicago in an update that detectives continue to actively investigate and follow up on information received by the department.

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"Palatine Police detectives are working with the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department to follow up on information received. Palatine detectives have also conducted searches in areas associated with reported sightings," the department said.

Other sightings were reported on October 3 near Grant Park and near Cicero Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. However, those reports have not been confirmed, according to authorities.

"The unconfirmed sightings of Smith have typically occurred between the hours of 1 p.m. to midnight, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, notably the area of Cicero Street & 5th Avenue," police said.

Rebecca said that her daughter was staying at a recovery house before leaving with her boyfriend. Alyssa’s aunt, who lives in Palatine, filed the missing-person report, her mother confirmed.

Alyssa’s cellphone was broken, and she was left without a phone of her own to contact family, her mother said. She added that among her belongings that returned were a baby blanket and a rabbit she regularly carried.

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “Don't just be sending it in on social media. Call the police department.”

“We love you. We miss you,” Rebecca added. “Everything will be okay.”

Anyone with information about Alyssa’s whereabouts is urged to call Palatine police detectives at (847) 359-9000. Anyone who sees Alyssa or knows her immediate location must contact local law enforcement or call 911.