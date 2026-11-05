Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan apologise to stuntwoman Geeta Tandon after she claims disrespect and 9-hour wait on India Ke Top 1% set

Farah Khan, who was also shooting for the show that day, apologised and said she was unaware of her presence. Explaining that she was occupied with the second episode, the filmmaker wrote: “Geetaji apologies.. i had no idea you were there as i was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van as would Anil if he knew.. we have tremendous respect for you and your hard work.”

Anil Kapoor, who hosts the reality show, personally responded to Geeta Tandon's post and acknowledged her disappointment. He wrote: “Geeta ji, it genuinely saddens me to hear this. As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you feeling otherwise. I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less. I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it.”

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan have apologised to stunt professional Geeta Tandon after she called out the treatment she allegedly received on the sets of India Ke Top 1%. Geeta claimed that she and her son were made to wait for nearly nine hours without proper communication or even basic hospitality. Her account, shared on Instagram, prompted both celebrities to respond, with Anil expressing regret and Farah clarifying that she had no idea Tandon was waiting on the sets.

According to Geeta, they arrived at the sets at 12:30 PM and were told their segment would be filmed within a few hours. However, the wait kept getting longer, with no clear information about when they would be called. “My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called,” she wrote.

The apologies came after Geeta, a stunt professional and body double with over two decades of experience, shared her account of what she described as an upsetting experience on the sets of India Ke Top 1%. She alleged that the production team had repeatedly requested that she and her son appear on the show as guests. Although the appearance was unpaid, she agreed, hoping it would give them some visibility. She also gave up a day's work and called her son back from Goa for the shoot.

She further alleged that when she finally asked the production team about the delay, the production manager responded, “If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can't leave without signing.” The experience left her and her son with little choice but to walk out. They eventually left the sets at around 9:15 PM. Tandon also used her post to speak about the larger problem of how people working behind the camera are often treated, despite the years they put into the industry.

“I have spent years walking alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Yet people like me, who work tirelessly behind the camera, are still sometimes treated as though our time and our presence mean nothing. The person standing behind the camera deserves the same dignity as the person standing in front of it,” she wrote. She clarified that her intention was not to blame Anil or Farah personally, but to highlight what had happened and draw attention to the need for better treatment of people working behind the scenes.

Tillotama Shome, Bhagyashree and Shriya Pilgaonkar react Geeta's post also received support from actors who have worked with her and recognised her contribution to the film industry. Tillotama Shome shared a heartfelt note, recalling the physical risks Tandon has taken while performing stunts for actors. She wrote: “Dear Geeta, It’s been an absolute honour to work with you every time. Your spine has broken many times because you were carrying the weight on our behalf. Your dedication and sincerity is unparalleled!! You are not just a good stunt professional, you are a stellar human.”

Bhagyashree also stressed that everyone involved in filmmaking deserves equal respect, regardless of whether they work in front of or behind the camera. She commented: “A film is made with equal contribution from everyone, in front of the camera and behind the scenes... No one deserves disrespect in any form. I am sure if they had told you the reason for delay, you would have tried to understand .. as we all know on sets, sometimes such delays do happen. But, I am glad your story has clarity about the entire incident... I hope the EP on the set takes this up strongly.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar also expressed her disappointment over the incident, writing: “I'm so sorry this is unacceptable.”