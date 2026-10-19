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French President Emmanuel Macron rejects interior minister Nunez’s offer to resign after violent protests

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Interior Minister Nunez’s resignation offer after weekend riots, urging him to stay and devise anti-looting measures.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 12:39:44 IST
Reuters
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French President Emmanuel Macron has declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday.

Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)
Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

The demonstrations have been sparked by public anger over rising living costs, faltering public services and also the state of schools.

Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

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Also Read | Buildings set on fire, shops looted, over 1,000 arrested as protests against rising living costs in France turn violent

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities.

More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on Sunday, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.

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Home/World News/French President Emmanuel Macron Rejects Interior Minister Nunez’s Offer To Resign After Violent Protests
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