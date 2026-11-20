Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
GTA 6 features 1982 Bengali song Aaj Shanibar by Rupa Biswas on in-game radio, Indian fans spot surprise
Aaj Shanibar, a Bengali song by Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas, has resurfaced in the spotlight after appearing on an in-game radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6.
A Bengali song from 1982 has found an unexpected place in the spotlight after featuring in Grand Theft Auto 6. Since its release, the much-awaited open-world action-adventure game has dominated conversations on social media, with players exploring its vast fictional world, taking on missions and discovering hidden details. Among these discoveries, Indian gamers have spotted Rupa Biswas' Bengali track Aaj Shanibar playing on one of the game's in-car radio stations.
Bengali song Aaj Shanibar features in GTA 6
Aaj Shanibar, which translates to ‘Today is Saturday’, was released in 1982 as part of Rupa Biswas' album Disco Jazz. The album was composed and arranged by Aashish Khan, while Rupa Biswas, a singer from Kolkata, lent her voice to its Bengali and Hindi songs.
According to GameSpot, Aaj Shanibar features on Worldwide FM, one of GTA 6's in-game radio stations. The station plays a mix of global house, jazz and other international sounds. Players can tune in while driving around Leonida, the fictional state where the game is set.
Deep Dive
The inclusion of the old Bengali number has caught the attention of Indian players, many of whom may be discovering the track for the first time. Released more than four decades ago, the song has found a new audience through one of the year's most anticipated video game launches.
About Grand Theft Auto 6
Grand Theft Auto 6, commonly known as GTA 6, is an open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eighth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It has arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V (2013).
The latest instalment in the popular video game franchise takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with Vice City at its centre, alongside regions like the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Ambrosia, Port Gellhorn and Mount Kalaga National Park. The story follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two characters who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after an attempted robbery goes wrong. They must rely on each other as they navigate the dangerous world around them. The game also marks the franchise's return to Vice City, a setting previously explored in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
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